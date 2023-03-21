Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023: Slot distribution and schedule revealed 

Garena has announced that it will be organizing the Free Fire SEA International tournament in May of this year, featuring 18 teams from eight regions. This event has been introduced as a replacement for the Spring Seasonal World Series. A number of regional tournaments are currently being held in these regions, with the winners earning a ticket to the upcoming international tournament.

Thailand will be the host country for this Free Fire tournament. However, Garena is yet to disclose the venue and prize pool. As part of their 2023 esports roadmap, Garena announced that this year will see only one World Series event, which is scheduled to take place in November.

The top-performing squads from several regional tournaments will meet at the SEA Invitational. It will be held in three weeks and consist of two phases. The Group Stage will be conducted from May 12 to 21, while the Grand Finale will occur from May 26 to 28.

Free Fire SEA International slot distribution

The Free Fire SEA International tournament in May will feature four teams each from Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, along with two squads from MCPS. Additionally, the winners of the Pakistan Qualifiers, European Championship, and Super Star MEA tournaments will also compete in the event, along with one team from Taiwan.

Top 4 teams from Vietnam League Top 4 teams from Master League Season 7 Indonesia Top 4 teams from Thailand Championship 2023 Top 2 teams from MCPS Majors Season 5 Winner of Pakistan Qualifier Winner of European Championship 2023 Spring Super Star 2023 MEA One direct invite from Taiwan

The Vietnam Free Fire League Spring 2023 wrapped up on March 12 with the top four teams (Team Flash, SBTC, Eagle, and P Esports) qualifying for the SEA Invitational.

The Master League Season 7 Indonesia is currently underway and will end on April 2. The 2023 Thailand Championship will conclude on April 9, and the current world champion Evos Phoenix is battling for a place in the upcoming Free Fire event in this tournament.

The Playoffs of the SEA Qualifier Pakistan ended on March 19, and the top 12 teams will now clash in the Grand Finals on March 25 for a ticket to the Invitational contest. Alpha Esports recently came out victorious in the Super Star League, and they will be participating in the SEA event.

The previous major tournament, the Free Fire World Series, was also organized in Thailand, which was dominated by Evos Phoenix. The country's teams will once again aim to win the upcoming title.

