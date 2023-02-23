Free Fire SEA Invitational Pakistan Qualifiers: How to register, requirements, format, schedule, and more 

Garena on February 23 announced the Free Fire SEA Invitational: Pakistan Qualifier, the first 2023 tournament for the country. The registration began today (3 PM PKT) and will continue until February 26 (9 PM PKT). However, the company is yet to disclose the total prize pool of the contest.

With the announcement, it has also been confirmed that Garena will host the Southeast Asia International event, which boasts teams from other regions as well. The company has not unveiled its 2023 road map for Free Fire esports as of yet.

Free Fire SEA Invitational: Pakistan Qualifier - requirements

Interested users from the country can register for the competition if they meet the following requirements:

All players must be at least 16 years old (players born before 24th March 2007 can take part)

No changes in rosters will be catered after registration

All players are required to be a permanent resident of Pakistan, and they must participate with the consent from parents or legal guardians

Players are only allowed to use mobile devices for competing

Participant must have a CNIC (If age is above 18) and Smart Card (If age is above 16 and below 18)

Birth Certificate or B-form won't be accepted for identification

How to register

Step 1 - To participate in the Qualifier, click on the link here.

Step 2 - Fill in the required information such as email id, select one of the six cities (Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Multan), team name, and logo.

Step 3 - Tap on next, and then fill in other details like teammate's names, date of birth, WhatsApp number, in-game UID, substitute player name, and more.

Step 4 - After filling out the form, tap on the submit banner.

Team information and schedule for Pakistan Qualifiers (Screenshot via Garena)

Format of Free Fire SEA Invitational: Pakistan Qualifier

The competition will kick off on February 28 with the City Qualifiers, in which the first round will be held across three days for the participants from Multan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad. The second round will be conducted from March 7 to 9 for the remaining three cities: Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.

The top teams will move to the next phase, called City Finals, where they will battle for a spot in the Playoffs, which is scheduled for March 17 to 19. The one-day Grand Finals will be held on March 25, with the top team moving to the Free Fire SEA Invitational.

City Finals schedule

Multan - March 3

Rawalpindi - March 4

Islamabad - March 5

Lahore - March 10

Peshawar - March 11

Karachi - March 12

However, Garena did not mention in the announcement whether the event is only for registrants or if some well-known teams will also be invited later. Some stages of the tournament will be live-streamed on Free Fire Pakistan's YouTube channel.

This year, teams from the nation will strive to achieve exceptional performances on a global scale. In the 2022 World Series Bangkok, Hotshot Esports represented Pakistan and placed 14th there while House of Blood finished 16th in the FFWS Sentosa.

Poll : 0 votes