Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok: Winning team, prize pool distribution, overall standings, MVP, and more

The Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok wrapped up with Evos Phoenix from Thailand, lifting the coveted trophy for the second time. The squad played exceptionally well in their last match before being crowned winners.

Heading into the eighth and final game, Vivo Keyd and Nigma Galaxy were 18 and 10 points ahead of Evos Phoenix respectively, leaving them with the uphill task of having to play out of their wits in order to win. However, the side displayed a stunning performance and earned 30 points in the last game, leapfrogging both rival squads to win the mega event. The team took home the prize money of $500K.

Vivo Keyd Stars @VivoKeyd Lutamos até o fim e demos o nosso máximo para representar bem o nosso país. Foi um ano muito vitorioso e só chegamos aqui graças ao esforço de todos vocês, jogadores, staff e torcida. Estaremos de volta em 2023 com o mesmo desejo e o dobro de vontade.



Vivo Keyd, unfortunately, slipped to second place and finished just three points behind the champions. The Brazilian side walked away with 250K in prize money, while Nigma Galaxy finished third to claim a cash prize of $100K.

Prize pool distribution of Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok

The two-day competition had a total prize pool of $2 million, of which $250K was distributed among the bottom five teams of the play-ins. The remaining $1.75 million was divided between the 12 finalists.

Evos Phoenix - $500K Vivo Keyd - $250K Nigma Galaxy - $100K Magic Squad - $100K Ignis Esports - $90K SES Alfaink - $90K RRQ Kazu - $80K Vasto Mundo - $80K AV Radicals - $70K Naguara Team - $70K Alpha - $60K HQ Esports - $60K Expand - 50K Hotshot - $50K Team Flash - $50K Infinity VX - $50K LGDS - $50K

Magic Squad also had a great showing in the event, taking first place in the play-ins before finishing fourth in the Grand Finals. Ignis Esports won two Booyahs, which propelled them to fifth in the table.

Despite displaying some resistance, RRQ Kazu from Indonesia were inconsistent in a few games, causing them to slip to seventh place. They earned $80K in prize money. Vasto Mundo, who took third place in the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa, had a fairly ordinary run and finished eighth in the table.

HQ Esports from Vietnam also had a forgettable tournament and performed poorly throughout the eight matches to finish in 12th place. In the 2021 Free Fire World Series, the team claimed fifth place but failed to impress.

Free Fire Esports Brasil - #LBFF @FFesportsBR

Com 17 abates em oito quedas sendo extremamente participativo, Moshi, da Evos Divine leva o prêmio de melhor jogador do



Teams that were ranked from fifth to ninth during the play-ins and failed to qualify for the finals, each received $50K in prize money. Moshi from Evos Esports was declared the MVP of the prestigious Free Fire event.

