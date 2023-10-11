RRQ Kazu, Thorrad, POCO Star qualify for Free Fire World Series 2023

The Free Fire Masters League Season 8 Indonesia wrapped up with Thorrad being crowned the champion. The club recruited the former roster of First Raiders Eclipse ahead of this season and came out victorious in their first official tournament. The top two teams from the Grand Finals and the topper from the League Stage have qualified for the World Series (FFWS) 2023.

RRQ Kazu notched the runner-up spot in the event and has moved to the World Series as well. Apart from them, POCO Star, who topped the League Stage scoreboard, earned a spot in the upcoming event.

Free Fire Masters League Season 8 results

Thorrad garnered a total of 117 points and 54 frags with the help of two Booyahs in the Grand Finals. The lineup was the runner-up in the previous edition. The squad played confidently in the Finale and took home the winning prize of $19,250.

RRQ Kazu collected 93 points and two Booyahs in the Final. The squad was also consistent in the previous two phases of the Masters Series S8. Their player Abaay was given the Predator award for his remarkable individual performance. The organization gained a cash prize of $9,600.

POCO Star had a fine showing in the League Stage as well as in the Grand Finals. Despite not clinching a single Booyah, the squad secured the third spot in the ultimate stage with 74 points. The firm signed the previous roster of G Arsy Aphrodite a few months ago and delivered a stunning performance in their first major tournament.

Bigetron Delta, Evos Divine, and Dewa Unite were in fourth, fifth, and sixth positions in the Finals. These three popular organizations failed to meet expectations in the Free Fire Masters League S8.

Onic Olympus was impressive in the Semifinals and had secured the most Headstart Points, but their performance saw a decline in the Finals. Genesis Dogma, the defending champions, had a modest run this season, claiming ninth place with 43 points.

About Free Fire World Series 2023

Starting on November 10, the grand event will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, during which the 18 best Free Fire teams will be there. It has three stages: Knockout, Points Rush, and Finals. The event will have a total cash prize pool of $1 million, and the Grand Finale of the World Series 2023 will be conducted on November 26.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.