Free Fire Master League Season 8: Teams, format, schedule, FFWS slots, and more

The eighth edition of the Free Fire Master League (FFML) commences on September 1, featuring a total of 18 Indonesian teams. This event will see three phases: League, Semifinals, and the Grand Finals. The first two will be played at Studio Sepat 72, Jakarta. The event also features two slots for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023, scheduled to be hosted in November.

For the League Stage, 18 Indonesian teams have been seeded into three groups. This phase will run from September 1 to September 24, where the squads in each group will contest in 48 matches. The top 12 teams from this League Stage will compete in the Semifinals. The number-one performer in this initial phase will also be selected to participate in the World Series.

FFML's two-day Semifinals will be hosted on September 30 and October 1, during which the 12 best teams from the League will contest in 12 games to earn headstart points for the Grand Finals. Garena is yet to reveal the full details of this third and final phase.

The winner of the Grand Finals will also get a seat in the Free Fire World Series, which will be held from November 10 to 26, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Free Fire Master League Season 8 participants

Here are the 18 teams that will contest in FFML S8.

Bigetron Delta Dewa United EVOS Divine Garuda Wisnu Hellcard Genesis Dogma Kagendra Kraken Esports Marawa x Jogja NC MBR Epsilon Morph Team ONIC Olympus Persis x OKE POCO Star ROCKS Esports RRQ Kazu Thorad Tiger Wong Esports Volker Legends DXL

Defending champions Genesis Dogma will aim to lift the trophy for the second time in a row in this event. This crew had a modest showing in the Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023, which took place in May.

First Raiders Eclipse, who got the second spot in the previous edition of FFML, came ninth in the FFSI. This lineup has now been acquired by Thorad, who will compete in this FFML season.

Morph Team performed well consistently in their previous two major tournaments, and their main objective will be to continue their steady run in this event and qualify for the World Series 2023.

POCO Star has signed G Arsy’s roster; they are now gearing up for their first major tournament. Bigetron Delta has not had a promising year so far. This organization will focus on notching up the title and reaching Free Fire's World Series. Dewa United has recently won the FFML Nusantara Series before entering the Master League.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.