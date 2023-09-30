Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023: Teaser, prize money, format, schedule, slots, and qualified teams so far 

On September 29, Garena revealed that the total prize money for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 will be $1 million, exactly half of the previous edition. The highly anticipated event will be hosted in three phases from November 10 to November 26. A total of 18 teams from eight regions will compete in this prestigious tournament.

The World Series features three teams each from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, and LATAM. One team each from MEA, Pakistan, and MPCS will also participate.

Free Fire World Series 2023 teaser

The official Free Fire Esports Instagram account recently posted a teaser for the FFWS 2023 with the caption:

"The countdown to FFWS 2023 has begun! 3 weeks, 18 teams, 8 regions, but only 1 champion - the ultimate showdown is almost here. Remember, it’s time to “Own the Glory”! Stay tuned for more updates!"

FFWS 2023 format and schedule

The upcoming Free Fire World Series will take place in three different stages: Knockout, Point Rush, and the Grand Final. Once again, Thailand is the host nation for the tournament.

Knockout - November 10 to 19

Taking place from November 10 to November 19, the Knockout round will feature 18 teams. These squads will be divided into three groups. A total of 36 games will be contested across six matchdays, where these groups will take on each other in a round-robin format. The top 12 teams will progress to the next phase, while the others will face elimination.

Point Rush - November 24 and 25

This stage will be introduced to the FFWS for the first time this year. A total of 12 matches will be hosted across two days.

There will be no elimination in this phase of the tournament. This also means that the 12 teams from the Knockout will fight here for head-start points.

Grand Final - November 26

A total of 12 teams will contest in the Grand Final, which features six matches. The team that scores the highest points will be named the champions of the 2023 Free Fire World Series.

Qualified teams so far for FFWS 2023

Here are the six teams that have performed phenomenally in their respective regions and have booked their spots in this year's Free Fire World Series:

Magic Squad - Brazil Loud - Brazil MIBR - Brazil Furious Gaming - Argentina (LATAM) All Glory Gaming - LATAM Osaka - LATAM POCO Star - Indonesia Hotshot Esports - Pakistan Wask - MEA

The remaining nine teams will be finalized next month, as all the regional competitions will conclude in October.

It has also been confirmed that the event will not feature any Indian teams despite the announcement of Free Fire’s return. However, Garena has postponed its re-release in the country, which was initially scheduled for September 5, 2023.

