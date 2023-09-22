Indian team slot goes missing from new Free Fire World Series slots reveal despite earlier announcement 

The full slot distribution for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2023 has been revealed by Garena. Surprisingly, there will not be any Indian teams participating in this upcoming grand event. Recently, in the press release about the re-release of Free Fire in India, the publisher mentioned that a team (FFIC winner) from the country would participate in the FFWS.

Meanwhile, on September 22, Garena announced the distribution of two vacant slots, one of which was initially expected to be given to India. The company has increased one slot each for Indonesia and Vietnam, taking the total to three slots for these two countries. The FFWS is scheduled to take place in Bangkok from November 10 to 26.

Recently, Garena stated that the Free Fire India Championship will be conducted just after the re-launch of the game on September 5. Suddenly, the company postponed the re-release of the title and has not announced a new date yet.

Free Fire World Series 2023 slot distribution

A total of 18 teams will take part in the upcoming FFWS. Here is the slots distribution for the tournament:

Brazil - 3 LATAM - 3 Thailand - 3 Indonesia - 3 Vietnam - 3 MCPS - 1 Pakistan - 1 MEA - 1

There are three slots each for Brazil, LATAM, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, while one slot each for MCPS, Pakistan, and MEA. The tournament will be hosted in two phases: Group Stage (November 10 to 19) and the Grand Finals (November 24 to 26). The FFWS will once again be organized in Bangkok, Thailand, the same venue where the previous edition was also held.

Qualified teams so far for Free Fire World Series 2023

Here are the six qualified squads that have confirmed their seat in the World Series:

Magic Squad - Brazil Loud - Brazil MIBR - Brazil Furious Gaming - Argentina (LATAM) Hotshot Esports - Pakistan Wask - MEA

Following the announcement of the Free Fire's re-release, many Indian organizations have started recruiting their new roster for the title. Several players are preparing themselves for the FFIC 2023. However, everyone is waiting for the relaunch of the Battle Royale title. The event will help the title to regain its popularity in the country.

Garena has already announced that former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni will be the brand ambassador of Free Fire India. The company will also introduce his character in the game, which has created huge excitement among gamers in the country.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.