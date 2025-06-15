FFWS 2025 SEA Spring: Winners, prize pool distribution, and qualified teams for Esports World Cup

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring concluded on June 14, 2025. The eight best teams qualified for the Esports World Cup 2025 Riyadh, KSA, with ONIC Olympus from Indonesia winning the event. After crossing the pre-determined points (80 points), ONIC Olympus won the ninth match of the finale and clinched the tournament.

The Grand Finals were held in the Champions Rush format. ONIC Olympus finished second in the overall standings but emerged victorious after winning a Booyah after crossing the 80-point mark. The team was awarded the first prize of $100,000.

Prize pool distribution of FFWS 2025 SEA Spring

1st Place - $100,000 - ONIC Olympus

2nd Place - $40,000 - Buriram United Esports

3rd Place - $20,000 - Bigetron Esports

4th Place - $20,000 - All Gamers Global

5th Place - $15,000 - Virtus Pro

6th Place - $15,000 - RRQ Kazu

7th Place - $12,000 - Evos Divine

8th Place - $12,000 - Core Memory Esports

9th Place - $10,000 - Team Falcons

10th Place - $10,000 - Team Flash

11th Place - $10,000 - P Esports

12th Place - $10,000 - Todak

13th Place - $3,000 - Expand

14th Place - $3,000 - GOW

15th Place - $3,000 - Heavy

16th Place - $3,000 - Vesakha Sriwijaya

17th Place - $3,000 - WAG

18th Place - $3,000 - Team Vamos

Buriram United, the FFWS 2024 Fall champions, ranked second in the event. The team scored 111 points in their nine matches of the Finale but could not win a Booyah after crossing the 80-point mark. The Thai club failed to defend its title. They received the second prize of $40,000 in prize money.

Bigetron Esports was third in FFWS 2025 Spring. The Indonesian team looked impressive in the final and won three Booyahs. The club earned $20,000 in prize money. All Gamers Global finished third in the tournament and received a cash prize of $20,000.

Virtus Pro had an average run in the finals as the side grabbed fifth position in the overall standings. RRQ Kazu came sixth in the event. Both the fifth- and sixth-ranked teams earned $15,000 each.

Evos Divine and Core Memory were seventh and eighth, respectively. These eight teams have secured their spots in the Esports World Cup 2025, starting on July 16.

Team Falcons, who won the Esports World Cup 2024, had a disappointing run in FFWS 2025 SEA Spring, as they finished ninth in the standings. However, the Thai squad has been invited directly to the upcoming World Cup 2025.

