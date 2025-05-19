Buriram United qualifies for FFWS 2025 SEA Spring Finals

Day 3 of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Spring Knockout Week 4 was held on May 18. Buriram United Esports from Thailand secured their spot in the Grand Finals. The Thai squad leads the overall points table, accumulating 109 points with the help of two Booyahs and 55 eliminations in six matches.

Ad

Buriram United also had a great run in the initial two days of Week 4 but failed to secure the top spot in the daily standings. The defending champions will aim to win another FFWS SEA title. The top eight teams from the finale will qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025.

RRQ RYU, Team Falcons, and Buriram United have grabbed their spots in the Finals so far. Each match day of Week 4 featured six matches, with the top-performing team advancing to the Finals. Week 5 of the FFWS Knockout will follow the same format. Six teams from Weeks 4 and 5 will qualify for the finals, and the remaining six finalists will be selected from the overall standings of Week 6.

Ad

Trending

Day 3 highlights of FFWS 2025 Week 4

Ad

Buriram United Esports - 109 points EVOS Divine - 82 points GOW - 82 points ONIC Olympus - 77 points Team Flash - 77 points Team Vamos - 67 points Bigetron Esports - 52 points Heavy - 50 points Vesakha Sriwijaya - 49 points All Gamers Global - 47 points WAG - 42 points Virtus.pro - 37 points

Evos Divine came in second position with 82 points, including 49 eliminations. GOW was third in the standings with 82 points, including 47 kills. ONIC from Indonesia finished fourth with 77 points despite winning two Booyahs. The squad won the third and fifth matches of the day.

Ad

Team Flash started the third day of Week 4 on a positive note as the Vietnamese side clinched the opening encounter. However, the squad didn’t maintain consistency and ended up in fifth place with 77 points and one Booyah.

Team Venom and Bigetron grabbed sixth and seventh with 67 and 52 points, respectively. Heavy came eighth with 50 points, followed by Vasakha Sriwijaya. All Gamers was 10th with 47 points despite winning one Booyah. WAG and Virtus Pro were in the bottom two with 42 and 37 points, respectively. These teams will look to enhance their results in the remaining two weeks of the Knockout Stage to reach the FFWS finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.