What’s the total Esports World Cup 2025 prize pool? 

The Esports World Cup 2025 is now underway. The opening ceremony set the stage perfectly, with a high-energy performance by Post Malone that left the crowd buzzing. With multiple games and some of the biggest esports organizations participating, this event is shaping up to be one of the most monumental in competitive gaming history. Naturally, many fans are curious about the exact prize pool for this year’s edition.

The total prize pool for the EWC 2025 is over $70.45 million, including both tournament winnings and the special Club Share Program. Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize pool.

Esports World Cup 2025 prize pool distribution explained

There are 24 games featured in the Esports World Cup 2025, each with a prize pool of at least $500,000 or more. Fortnite and COD Modern Warfare 3 are no longer a part of this event and have been replaced by five new titles: Chess, CrossFire, COD Black Ops 6, Fatal Fury, and Valorant.

Here are the games featured at the Esports World Cup 2025 and their respective prize pools:

Game Start date End date Prize pool Valorant July 8, 2025 July 13, 2025 $1,250,000 Rennsport July 8, 2025 July 11, 2025 $500,000 Dota 2 July 8, 2025 July 19, 2025 $3,000,000 Honor of Kings July 10, 2025 July 12, 2025 $3,000,000 Fatal Fury July 10, 2025 July 19, 2025 $1,000,000 Apex Legends July 10, 2025 July 13, 2025 $2,000,000 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Women's) July 15, 2025 July 19, 2025 $500,000 League of Legends July 16, 2025 July 20, 2025 $2,000,000 Free Fire July 16, 2025 July 20, 2025 $1,000,000 StarCraft II July 22, 2025 July 25, 2025 $700,000 Call of Duty Black Ops 6 July 24, 2025 July 27, 2025 $1,800,000 PUBG Mobile July 25, 2025 August 3, 2025 $3,000,000 Chess July 29, 2025 August 1, 2025 $1,500,000 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Men’s) July 30, 2025 August 2, 2025 $3,000,000 Overwatch 2 July 31, 2025 August 3, 2025 $1,000,000 Rainbow Six Siege X August 5, 2025 August 9, 2025 $2,000,000 Call of Duty Warzone August 6, 2025 August 9, 2025 $1,000,000 EA FC 25 August 7, 2025 August 10, 2025 $1,500,000 Teamfight Tactics August 11, 2025 August 15, 2025 $500,000 PUBG PC August 12, 2025 August 16, 2025 $2,000,000 Tekken 8 August 13, 2025 August 16, 2025 $1,000,000 Rocket League August 14, 2025 August 17, 2025 $1,000,000 Crossfire August 19, 2025 August 23, 2025 $2,000,000 Counter-Strike 2 August 20, 2025 August 24, 2025 $1,250,000 Street Fighter 6 August 20, 2025 August 23, 2025 $1,000,000

The total prize money awarded across these tournaments adds up to $39.5 million. In addition, there’s over $5 million allocated for Qualifiers and $450,000 set aside for MVP awards.

Apart from the tournament prize pool, the Club Share Program contributes another $27 million to the overall pool. This initiative rewards esports organizations based on their cumulative performance throughout the event.

Here's a breakdown of the Club Share Program distribution:

1st place: $7,000,000

$7,000,000 2nd place: $4,000,000

$4,000,000 3rd place: $3,000,000

$3,000,000 4th place: $2,500,000

$2,500,000 5th place: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 6th place: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 7th place: $1,000,000

$1,000,000 8th place: $850,000

$850,000 9th place: $700,000

$700,000 10th place: $600,000

$600,000 11th place: $525,000

$525,000 12th place: $450,000

$450,000 13th place: $400,000

$400,000 14th place: $350,000

$350,000 15th place: $325,000

$325,000 16th place: $300,000

$300,000 17th place: $275,000

$275,000 18th place: $250,000

$250,000 19th place: $225,000

$225,000 20th place: $200,000

$200,000 21st place: $175,000

$175,000 22nd place: $150,000

$150,000 23rd place: $125,000

$125,000 24th place: $100,000

To win the Club Championship, an organization must score the highest number of points and win at least one tournament. All games contribute equally to the point system used for the Club Share Program:

1st place: 1,000 points

1,000 points 2nd place: 750 points

750 points 3rd-4th place: 500 points

500 points 5th-8th place: 250 points

When you combine all the tournament winnings, Club Championship rewards, qualifier bonuses, and MVP awards, the total prize pool reaches over $70.45 million, which is significantly higher than last year’s figure. This makes the Esports World Cup 2025 one of the most ambitious esports events ever organized.

