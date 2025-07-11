What’s the total Esports World Cup 2025 prize pool? 

The Esports World Cup 2025 is now underway. The opening ceremony set the stage perfectly, with a high-energy performance by Post Malone that left the crowd buzzing. With multiple games and some of the biggest esports organizations participating, this event is shaping up to be one of the most monumental in competitive gaming history. Naturally, many fans are curious about the exact prize pool for this year’s edition.
The total prize pool for the EWC 2025 is over $70.45 million, including both tournament winnings and the special Club Share Program. Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize pool.
Esports World Cup 2025 prize pool distribution explained
There are 24 games featured in the Esports World Cup 2025, each with a prize pool of at least $500,000 or more. Fortnite and COD Modern Warfare 3 are no longer a part of this event and have been replaced by five new titles: Chess, CrossFire, COD Black Ops 6, Fatal Fury, and Valorant.
Here are the games featured at the Esports World Cup 2025 and their respective prize pools:
The total prize money awarded across these tournaments adds up to $39.5 million. In addition, there’s over $5 million allocated for Qualifiers and $450,000 set aside for MVP awards.
Apart from the tournament prize pool, the Club Share Program contributes another $27 million to the overall pool. This initiative rewards esports organizations based on their cumulative performance throughout the event.
Here's a breakdown of the Club Share Program distribution:
- 1st place: $7,000,000
- 2nd place: $4,000,000
- 3rd place: $3,000,000
- 4th place: $2,500,000
- 5th place: $2,000,000
- 6th place: $1,500,000
- 7th place: $1,000,000
- 8th place: $850,000
- 9th place: $700,000
- 10th place: $600,000
- 11th place: $525,000
- 12th place: $450,000
- 13th place: $400,000
- 14th place: $350,000
- 15th place: $325,000
- 16th place: $300,000
- 17th place: $275,000
- 18th place: $250,000
- 19th place: $225,000
- 20th place: $200,000
- 21st place: $175,000
- 22nd place: $150,000
- 23rd place: $125,000
- 24th place: $100,000
To win the Club Championship, an organization must score the highest number of points and win at least one tournament. All games contribute equally to the point system used for the Club Share Program:
- 1st place: 1,000 points
- 2nd place: 750 points
- 3rd-4th place: 500 points
- 5th-8th place: 250 points
When you combine all the tournament winnings, Club Championship rewards, qualifier bonuses, and MVP awards, the total prize pool reaches over $70.45 million, which is significantly higher than last year’s figure. This makes the Esports World Cup 2025 one of the most ambitious esports events ever organized.
