What’s the total Esports World Cup 2025 prize pool? 

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 11, 2025 09:01 GMT
EWC 2025 has started (Image via Esports World Cup Foundation)
The EWC 2025 has started (Image via Esports World Cup Foundation)

The Esports World Cup 2025 is now underway. The opening ceremony set the stage perfectly, with a high-energy performance by Post Malone that left the crowd buzzing. With multiple games and some of the biggest esports organizations participating, this event is shaping up to be one of the most monumental in competitive gaming history. Naturally, many fans are curious about the exact prize pool for this year’s edition.

The total prize pool for the EWC 2025 is over $70.45 million, including both tournament winnings and the special Club Share Program. Here’s a complete breakdown of the prize pool.

Esports World Cup 2025 prize pool distribution explained

There are 24 games featured in the Esports World Cup 2025, each with a prize pool of at least $500,000 or more. Fortnite and COD Modern Warfare 3 are no longer a part of this event and have been replaced by five new titles: Chess, CrossFire, COD Black Ops 6, Fatal Fury, and Valorant.

Here are the games featured at the Esports World Cup 2025 and their respective prize pools:

GameStart dateEnd datePrize pool
ValorantJuly 8, 2025July 13, 2025$1,250,000
RennsportJuly 8, 2025July 11, 2025$500,000
Dota 2July 8, 2025July 19, 2025$3,000,000
Honor of KingsJuly 10, 2025July 12, 2025$3,000,000
Fatal FuryJuly 10, 2025July 19, 2025$1,000,000
Apex LegendsJuly 10, 2025July 13, 2025$2,000,000
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Women's)July 15, 2025July 19, 2025$500,000
League of LegendsJuly 16, 2025July 20, 2025$2,000,000
Free FireJuly 16, 2025July 20, 2025$1,000,000
StarCraft IIJuly 22, 2025July 25, 2025$700,000
Call of Duty Black Ops 6July 24, 2025July 27, 2025$1,800,000
PUBG MobileJuly 25, 2025August 3, 2025$3,000,000
ChessJuly 29, 2025August 1, 2025$1,500,000
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Men’s)July 30, 2025August 2, 2025$3,000,000
Overwatch 2July 31, 2025August 3, 2025$1,000,000
Rainbow Six Siege XAugust 5, 2025August 9, 2025$2,000,000
Call of Duty WarzoneAugust 6, 2025August 9, 2025$1,000,000
EA FC 25August 7, 2025August 10, 2025$1,500,000
Teamfight TacticsAugust 11, 2025August 15, 2025$500,000
PUBG PCAugust 12, 2025August 16, 2025$2,000,000
Tekken 8August 13, 2025August 16, 2025$1,000,000
Rocket LeagueAugust 14, 2025August 17, 2025$1,000,000
CrossfireAugust 19, 2025August 23, 2025$2,000,000
Counter-Strike 2August 20, 2025August 24, 2025$1,250,000
Street Fighter 6August 20, 2025August 23, 2025$1,000,000
The total prize money awarded across these tournaments adds up to $39.5 million. In addition, there’s over $5 million allocated for Qualifiers and $450,000 set aside for MVP awards.

Apart from the tournament prize pool, the Club Share Program contributes another $27 million to the overall pool. This initiative rewards esports organizations based on their cumulative performance throughout the event.

Here's a breakdown of the Club Share Program distribution:

  • 1st place: $7,000,000
  • 2nd place: $4,000,000
  • 3rd place: $3,000,000
  • 4th place: $2,500,000
  • 5th place: $2,000,000
  • 6th place: $1,500,000
  • 7th place: $1,000,000
  • 8th place: $850,000
  • 9th place: $700,000
  • 10th place: $600,000
  • 11th place: $525,000
  • 12th place: $450,000
  • 13th place: $400,000
  • 14th place: $350,000
  • 15th place: $325,000
  • 16th place: $300,000
  • 17th place: $275,000
  • 18th place: $250,000
  • 19th place: $225,000
  • 20th place: $200,000
  • 21st place: $175,000
  • 22nd place: $150,000
  • 23rd place: $125,000
  • 24th place: $100,000
To win the Club Championship, an organization must score the highest number of points and win at least one tournament. All games contribute equally to the point system used for the Club Share Program:

  • 1st place: 1,000 points
  • 2nd place: 750 points
  • 3rd-4th place: 500 points
  • 5th-8th place: 250 points

When you combine all the tournament winnings, Club Championship rewards, qualifier bonuses, and MVP awards, the total prize pool reaches over $70.45 million, which is significantly higher than last year’s figure. This makes the Esports World Cup 2025 one of the most ambitious esports events ever organized.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
