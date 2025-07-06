PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025: All 24 qualified teams and dates announced

All 24 participating teams have been confirmed for the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025. Every regional spring tournament concluded with the top performers from across the globe advancing to the World Cup. This international event is part of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 and will be held from July 25 to August 3, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Level Infinite and Krafton have allocated a huge prize of $3 million for the PMWC 2025. The Group Stage of the tournament will run from July 25 to 27, followed by the Survival Stage on July 29 and 30, 2025. The Grand Finals will take place from August 1 to 3, 2025.

Participating teams in PMWC 2025

TMG X Aryan (India) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) EArena (Thailand) Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia) Team Secret (Vietnam) Alpha Gaming (Mongolia) Horaa Esports (Nepal) 4Thrives Esports (Pakistan) Intense Game (Brazil) Influence Rage (Brazil) Alpha7 Esports (Alpha 7 Esports) Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar) ThunderTalk (China) Weibo Gaming (China) DRX (South Korea) KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan) NongShim RedForce (South Korea) Team Falcons (Europe) Fire Flux (Turkey) IDA Esports (Turkey) Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey) Team Vision (Saudi Arabia) POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia) Team Gamax (Egypt)

R8 Esports from Saudi Arabia has been invited directly to this year's PMWC as the host country team. TMG x Aryan from India received a special invite to the tournament. The Indian squad won the BMPS 2025, which concluded on July 6.

EArena from Thailand emerged victorious in the PMSL 2025 SEA Summer tournament. Alter Ego and Team Secret ranked second and third, respectively, in the event. These top three teams secured their spots in the PMWC 2025.

Mongolia’s Alpha Gaming, a former 4Merical Esports roster, clinched the PMSL 2025 Spring CSA. Horaa from Nepal and 4Thrives from Pakistan were second and third in it, respectively. These three teams from the tournament will participate in the upcoming World Cup.

Team Falcons came out victorious in the PMSL Europe 2025 Spring tournament, followed by Fire Flux, IDA, and Regnum Carya Esports in the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively. All four teams have qualified for the World Cup 2025.

Team Vision became the champion of PMSL 2025 Americas Spring. Infuence Rage and Alpha 7 were in the top three of the standings. Yangon Galacticos from Myanmar won the PMCL SEA Summer and qualified for the World Cup.

Weibo and ThunderTalk finished first and second, respectively, in the PEL Annual points stage and qualified for PMWC 2025. South Korea’s DRX won Season 1 of the PMPS 2025. KINOTROPE from Japan clinched the PMJL S5 Phase 1 and entered the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025, while NongShim conquered the Rivals Cup 25 S1 to be able to get to the stage.

