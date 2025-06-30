Weibo Gaming and ThunderTalk qualify for PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025

Chinese clubs Weibo Gaming and ThunderTalk have qualified for the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 in Riyadh. Both teams finished first and second in the PEL Annual Rankings following the conclusion of the Hong Kong Invitational 2025. The World Cup is scheduled to be played from July 25 to August 3, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This tournament is part of the Esports World Cup 2025.

A total of 24 teams from across the globe will compete in the high-octane international event for a massive prize pool of $3 million. It will take place in three different stages – Group, Survival, and Grand Finals. The PMWC 2025 will be the second global PUBG Mobile event of the year.

PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 teams so far

16 out of the 24 participating teams have been selected for the upcoming World Cup. The remaining eight teams will be confirmed in the coming days. These are the qualified teams so far in the event:

Weibo Gaming ThunderTalk Gaming R8 Esports EArena Alter Ego Ares Team Secret Alpha Gaming Horaa Esports 4Thrives Esports Intense Game Influence Rage Alpha7 Esports Yangon Galacticos DRX KINOTROPE Gaming NongShim RedForce

Weibo Gaming won the Hong Kong Invitational 2025 after performing extremely well in 21 matches. The Chinese team recently signed PUBG Mobile veteran Order, who was previously associated with Nova Esports. Order has won many prestigious titles, including the Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 and 2021.

Under the captaincy of Suk, the team delivered outstanding performances in the HOK Invitational 2025, held from June 27 to 29, 2025. Weibo Gaming received 110 annual points after winning the event. The team ranked first in the PEL Annual Rankings for the PMWC Qualification with 150 points, including 40 from PEL Spring.

Thunder Talk had an average run in the Hong Kong Invitational 2025, finishing sixth in the overall standings and earning 20 annual points. The club was ranked second in the PEL Annual Rankings with 140 points, including 120 from the PEL 2025 Spring.

ThunderTalk Gaming were the winners of PEL 2025 Spring. The squad performed well in both the event's Regular Season and Grand Finals. However, they failed to maintain their rhythm in the Hong Kong Invitational.

Chinese teams have not won an international title since Nova Esports clinched the PMGC in 2021. Weibo and ThunderTalk will look to clinch the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025. Both teams feature experienced players in their lineups.

