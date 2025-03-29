PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025: Dates, slot distribution, format, and prize pool

The PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 is set to take place from July 25 to August 3. A total of 24 teams will compete for the championship title and a prize pool of $3 million. The participants will be selected through various regional events. The tournament is part of the Esports World Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The PMWC will be played in three stages: Group Stage, Survival Stage, and Grand Finals. The 24 teams will battle in the Group Stage over three days. The top eight from this stage will advance directly to the Grand Finals. Meanwhile, the bottom 16 will compete in the Survival Stage, where the top eight will secure the remaining spots in the Grand Finals.

The inaugural edition of the PMWC was held in 2024, with Alpha7 Esports from Brazil emerging as the champions. The event also featured a prize pool of $3 million.

Slot distribution for PMWC 2025

Here is the slots distribution for the PMWC 2025:

PMSL SEA S2 Ranking - Three teams

PMCL SEA Wildcard S2 Ranking - One team

PMSL CSA S1 Ranking - Three teams

PMSL Europe S1 Ranking - Three teams

PMSL MEA S1 Ranking - Three teams

PMSL Americas S1 Ranking - Three teams

Special Invite

South Korea - One team

Japan - One team

Korea vs Japan Rivals Cup - One team

PEL China - Two teams

Host Country Invite (PMNC KSA) - One team

PMGO Champion’s region - One team

Special Invite - One team

Many regional PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) tournaments are set to begin in the coming weeks. The top three teams from PMSL SEA, CSA, Europe, MENA, and Americas will qualify for the World Cup. In total, 15 out of the 24 participating teams will be selected through these five PMSL events.

Additionally, one team each from Japan and Korea will earn a spot in the tournament. The winners of the Rivals Cup Korea and Japan will also qualify.

Furthermore, one team from the host country (PMNC KSA event) will receive a special invitation to the PUBG Mobile World Cup. Two teams from PEL China will also secure a place in the tournament.

The PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 is currently taking place in Uzbekistan. The Main Event is scheduled for April 12 and 13, where teams from across the globe will compete for the first international title of the year. The winning team's region will be awarded an additional slot in the PMWC 2025.

