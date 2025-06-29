  • home icon
  PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025: Winners, MVP, and overall standings

PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025: Winners, MVP, and overall standings

By Gametube
Published Jun 29, 2025 18:42 GMT
Weibo wins PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Weibo wins PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025 concluded on June 29, with Weibo Gaming from China emerging victorious. The Suk-led squad scored 163 points in 21 matches to lift the trophy and collect a $210,526 cash prize. The Chinese organization recently acquired the former Nova Esports player, Order, who performed well in the event.

Influence Rage from Brazil fought till the very end but unfortunately missed the first rank by a small margin. The team accumulated 158 points, including 97 eliminations, and received $71,104 in prize money.

Hong Kong Invitational 2025 took place from June 27 to 29 in Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong. Sixteen teams from around the world participated for a total prize pool of $418,264. Four Chinese teams played in the Hong Kong Invitational and received PEL Annual Points for their performances. ThunderTalk and Weibo from China have qualified for PMWC 2025 based on the PEL Annual Rankings.

Overall standings of PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025

  1. Weibo Gaming - 163 points
  2. INFLUENCE RAGE - 158 points
  3. Bigetron - 140 points
  4. Alpha7 Esports - 138 points
  5. Vampire Esports - 137 points
  6. ThunderTalk Gaming - 135 points
  7. Team Spirit - 129 points
  8. Alpha Gaming - 120 points
  9. CelcomDigi Alliance - 116 points
  10. VOIN DONKEY ID - 111 points
  11. KINOTROPE - 110 points
  12. REJECT - 108 points
  13. LGD Gaming - 105 points
  14. Dplus - 95 points
  15. DRX - 95 points
  16. Tianba - 46 points

Bigetron By Vitality from Indonesia secured the third position in the tournament. The squad was phenomenal in their initial 12 matches but faced challenges in their next nine encounters. They grabbed 140 points, including 93 kills, and earned $43,220 in prize money. Their star player, Federal, was the MVP of this PUBG Mobile event.

Alpha7 Esports from Brazil had an average run in the Hong Kong Invitational, ranking fourth with 138 points. Vampire from Thailand came fifth with 137 points after winning the last encounter of the event. ThunderTalk ensured sixth place with 135 points.

Russia’s Team Spirit and Mongolia’s Alpha Gaming had a mediocre run in the event. These experienced PUBG Mobile squads finished seventh and eighth with 129 and 120 points, respectively. Reject from Japan and LGD from China were 12th and 13th, respectively.

Dplus, the PMGC 2024 champions, struggled in the tournament, ranking 14th with 95 points. Tianba from China finished at the bottom with only 46 points.

Quick Links

