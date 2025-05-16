Team Vitality acquires Indonesian club Bigetron Esports

In a recent development, Team Vitality announced the acquisition of popular Indonesian club Bigetron Esports on May 15, 2025. Bigetron was founded by Edwin Chia in 2017 and had become as one of biggest mobile organizations in the mobile gaming scene in a short period. The club had rosters in several mobile games, including PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, MLBB, and Honor of Kings.

Bigetron Esports has been renamed to Bigetron by Vitality after the acquisition. All the lineups of the club will now play under this banner. All the social media accounts have also been rebranded to its new name.

Team Vitality makes significant expansion into mobile gaming landscape

Team Vitality is hugely popular in PC gaming. The French organization features rosters in many popular video games. The firm has now expanded in the mobile gaming scene after the acquisition of Bigetron Esports.

Here's what Nicolas Maurer, CEO of Team Vitality, had to say:

“As the popularity of mobile gaming continues to soar, particularly with younger generations growing up on mobile games, Team Vitality is proud to support shaping the long-term future of mobile gaming esports together with the Bigetron leadership team.This acquisition marks an important step in our internationalisation as well as becoming the best gaming organization in the world.”

Edwin Chia, the CEO of Bigetron Esports, said:

"The merger was driven by our shared vision with Team Vitality to inspire and empower gamers to achieve greatness through innovation, collaboration, and relentless dedication to excellence. We believe alongside Team Vitality, we can continue achieving greatness and showcasing the stellar Indonesian esports talent on an expansive international stage.”

Team Vitality will have rosters in PUBG Mobile, MLBB, Free Fire, and Honor of Kings. Bigetron Esports found great success in PUBG Mobile as the firm won many major titles. The roster is all set to participate in the PMSL 2025 SEA Summer, where they will fight for a slot in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) Riyadh.

With the acquisition, the club now has a presence in the MPL Indonesia, a franchised MLBB tournament. The firm will now feature both men and women rosters in MLBB, one of the most popular mobile MOBA game.

Vitality will now be seen competing in popular Free Fire events. The roster is currently competing in the FFWS SEA Spring for a spot in the Esports World Cup 2025. The squad won the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Indonesian Fall 2024.

This is one of the biggest acquisitions in the mobile gaming esports. Team Vitality had an Indian roster in COD Mobile, but the club disbanded the lineup in 2024.

