PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025: Teams, dates, format, and prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025 will take place from June 27 to 29 at Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong. A total of 16 teams from across the world will fight in this high-octane competition for a prize pool of $417,856. A maximum of 21 matches are scheduled across the three-day tournament.
The third and final day of the Hong Kong Invitational will be held in Smash Rule. The Match Target Point for Day 3 will be the sum of the top team's points after Day 2 and 30 points. Many top-tier teams like Dplus, Alpha 7, Alpha Gaming, Weibo, and LGD will be seen contesting in the event. The winning club will receive $210,320 in prize money.
Participating teams in PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025
- Weibo Gaming (China)
- LGD Gaming (China)
- ThunderTalk Gaming (China)
- Tianba (China)
- Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)
- Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)
- Bigetron (Indonesia)
- VOIN DONKEY ID (Indonesia)
- CelcomDigi Alliance (Malaysia)
- Dplus (South Korea)
- DRX (South Korea)
- INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil)
- KINOTROPE (Japan)
- REJECT (Japan)
- Team Spirit (Russia)
- Vampire Esports (Thailand)
Prize pool distribution
Each club will receive CNY 10,000 ($1,394) as a participation prize. Additionally, these teams will be awarded a share of the prize pool based on their ranking in the event. The MVP will be awarded $5,571.
Here is the prize pool distribution:
- First Place - $210,320
- Second Place - $71,035
- Third Place - $43,178
- Fourth Place - $29,249
- Fifth Place - $15,321
- Sixth Place - $15,321
- Seventh Place - $8,357
- Eighth Place - $8,357
- Ninth Place - $1,392
- 10th Place - $1,392
- 11th Place - $1,392
- 12th Place - $1,392
- 13th Place - $1,392
- 14th Place - $1,392
- 15th Place - $1,392
- 16th Place $1,392
Dplus from South Korea won the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025. The team recently finished second in the PMPS Season 1 and third in the PMRC Season 1. They will aim to perform well in the Hong Kong Invitational competition.
Four Chinese teams have been invited to this event. ThunderTalk Gaming was the winner of the PEL 2025 Spring, followed by the second-best team in the tournament, Tainba. Weibo Gaming had an average run in the event, but the club signed PUBG Mobile star Order earlier this month.
Alpha Gaming from Mongolia recently won the PMSL 2025 CSA Spring. The team features the ex-players of 4Merical Esports. Alpha 7 from Brazil was third in the PMSL 2025 Americas Spring. The squad will be one of the top teams to watch out for in the PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational.
