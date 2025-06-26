  • home icon
  PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025: Teams, dates, format, and prize pool distribution

PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025: Teams, dates, format, and prize pool distribution

By Gametube
Published Jun 26, 2025 08:52 GMT
PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025 begins on June 27 (Image via Instagram/PeaceEliteEsports)
PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025 begins on June 27 (Image via Instagram/PeaceEliteEsports)

The PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025 will take place from June 27 to 29 at Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong. A total of 16 teams from across the world will fight in this high-octane competition for a prize pool of $417,856. A maximum of 21 matches are scheduled across the three-day tournament.

The third and final day of the Hong Kong Invitational will be held in Smash Rule. The Match Target Point for Day 3 will be the sum of the top team's points after Day 2 and 30 points. Many top-tier teams like Dplus, Alpha 7, Alpha Gaming, Weibo, and LGD will be seen contesting in the event. The winning club will receive $210,320 in prize money.

Participating teams in PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational 2025

  1. Weibo Gaming (China)
  2. LGD Gaming (China)
  3. ThunderTalk Gaming (China)
  4. Tianba (China)
  5. Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)
  6. Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)
  7. Bigetron (Indonesia)
  8. VOIN DONKEY ID (Indonesia)
  9. CelcomDigi Alliance (Malaysia)
  10. Dplus (South Korea)
  11. DRX (South Korea)
  12. INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil)
  13. KINOTROPE (Japan)
  14. REJECT (Japan)
  15. Team Spirit (Russia)
  16. Vampire Esports (Thailand)

Prize pool distribution

Each club will receive CNY 10,000 ($1,394) as a participation prize. Additionally, these teams will be awarded a share of the prize pool based on their ranking in the event. The MVP will be awarded $5,571.

Here is the prize pool distribution:

  1. First Place - $210,320
  2. Second Place - $71,035
  3. Third Place - $43,178
  4. Fourth Place - $29,249
  5. Fifth Place - $15,321
  6. Sixth Place - $15,321
  7. Seventh Place - $8,357
  8. Eighth Place - $8,357
  9. Ninth Place - $1,392
  10. 10th Place - $1,392
  11. 11th Place - $1,392
  12. 12th Place - $1,392
  13. 13th Place - $1,392
  14. 14th Place - $1,392
  15. 15th Place - $1,392
  16. 16th Place $1,392

Dplus from South Korea won the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025. The team recently finished second in the PMPS Season 1 and third in the PMRC Season 1. They will aim to perform well in the Hong Kong Invitational competition.

Four Chinese teams have been invited to this event. ThunderTalk Gaming was the winner of the PEL 2025 Spring, followed by the second-best team in the tournament, Tainba. Weibo Gaming had an average run in the event, but the club signed PUBG Mobile star Order earlier this month.

Alpha Gaming from Mongolia recently won the PMSL 2025 CSA Spring. The team features the ex-players of 4Merical Esports. Alpha 7 from Brazil was third in the PMSL 2025 Americas Spring. The squad will be one of the top teams to watch out for in the PUBG Mobile Hong Kong Invitational.

Gametube

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
