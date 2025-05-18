PEL 2025 Spring: Winners, overall standings, and highlights

ThunderTalk Gaming has emerged as the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2025 Spring champions. The club had a dominant run throughout the event, scoring 196 points in 18 matches. Their star player, Xing, emerged as the FMP after performing well in the finale. The squad was also the table topper in the Regular Season.

Ad

The top four teams from the PEL Annual Points rankings have qualified for the Hong Kong Invitational 2025. The winner of this invitational will earn a spot in PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh. Additionally, Thunder Talk, Tianba, LGD, and WBG already qualified for the Hong Kong Invitational via the PEL 2025 Spring.

Overall standings of PEL 2025 Spring Finals

Ad

Trending

ThunderTalk - 196 points Tianba - 126 points RSG - 123 points KSG - 123 points LGD - 123 points TJB - 122 points The Chosen - 121 points Vision Esports - 116 points WBG - 115 points 4AM - 110 points J Team - 92 points JD Gaming - 85 points Show Time - 76 points Rogue Warriors - 74 points ACT - 71 points All Gamers - 58 points

Tianba was the runner-up of the spring edition. The organization scored 126 points, including 75 eliminations. RSG and KSG ranked in third and fourth positions, respectively. LGD Gaming came fifth; they also had a nice run in the Regular Season. The club represented China in PMGO 2025, held in April.

Ad

Ad

The Chosen fell to seventh place after their disappointing run in their last six matches. They accumulated 121 points with the help of 76 eliminations. Vision Esports came eighth with 116 points.

Weibo Gaming stumbled in the Grand Finals as they finished ninth with 115 points, including 58 points. 4Aggressive Men also had a modest run, ranking 10th with 110 points.

JTeam ended up in 11th place with 92 points. JD Gaming, which features PUBG Mobile star Paraboy, came 12th with 85 points. Show Time ranked 13th with 76 points. Rogue Warriors was 14th with 74 points. ACT and All Gamers were 15th and 16th with 71 and 58 points, respectively.

Many popular teams faced challenges in the spring edition of the PEL 2025. They will aim to improve their results in the fall edition. ThunderTalk, Tianba, LGD, and Weibo will now prepare themselves for the upcoming Hong Kong Invitational 2025, scheduled for May 27 to 29, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.