PEL 2025 Spring: Winners, overall standings, and highlights

ThunderTalk Gaming has emerged as the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2025 Spring champions. The club had a dominant run throughout the event, scoring 196 points in 18 matches. Their star player, Xing, emerged as the FMP after performing well in the finale. The squad was also the table topper in the Regular Season.
The top four teams from the PEL Annual Points rankings have qualified for the Hong Kong Invitational 2025. The winner of this invitational will earn a spot in PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh. Additionally, Thunder Talk, Tianba, LGD, and WBG already qualified for the Hong Kong Invitational via the PEL 2025 Spring.
Overall standings of PEL 2025 Spring Finals
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- ThunderTalk - 196 points
- Tianba - 126 points
- RSG - 123 points
- KSG - 123 points
- LGD - 123 points
- TJB - 122 points
- The Chosen - 121 points
- Vision Esports - 116 points
- WBG - 115 points
- 4AM - 110 points
- J Team - 92 points
- JD Gaming - 85 points
- Show Time - 76 points
- Rogue Warriors - 74 points
- ACT - 71 points
- All Gamers - 58 points
Tianba was the runner-up of the spring edition. The organization scored 126 points, including 75 eliminations. RSG and KSG ranked in third and fourth positions, respectively. LGD Gaming came fifth; they also had a nice run in the Regular Season. The club represented China in PMGO 2025, held in April.
The Chosen fell to seventh place after their disappointing run in their last six matches. They accumulated 121 points with the help of 76 eliminations. Vision Esports came eighth with 116 points.
Weibo Gaming stumbled in the Grand Finals as they finished ninth with 115 points, including 58 points. 4Aggressive Men also had a modest run, ranking 10th with 110 points.
JTeam ended up in 11th place with 92 points. JD Gaming, which features PUBG Mobile star Paraboy, came 12th with 85 points. Show Time ranked 13th with 76 points. Rogue Warriors was 14th with 74 points. ACT and All Gamers were 15th and 16th with 71 and 58 points, respectively.
Many popular teams faced challenges in the spring edition of the PEL 2025. They will aim to improve their results in the fall edition. ThunderTalk, Tianba, LGD, and Weibo will now prepare themselves for the upcoming Hong Kong Invitational 2025, scheduled for May 27 to 29, 2025.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.