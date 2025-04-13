PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, and overall standings 

Regnum Carya Esports from Turkey emerged as champions of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025. The team, led by Sylas, performed outstandingly in the Main Event, held on April 12 and 13, 2025, in Uzbekistan. The squad scored 106 points and two Chicken Dinners in 12 matches. The club lifted the trophy and secured the first prize of $100,000.

Nigma Galaxy, another well-known team, performed well in the last encounter, claiming the second spot with 86 points and one Chicken Dinner. They received $50,000 in prize money. Meanwhile, THE721 Aggressor secured the third spot with 85 points after winning the last match and grabbed a cash prize of $40,000.

The PMGO 2025 was held in many stages. The Main Event, organized under the Smash Rule on April 12 and 13, 2025, featured 16 teams, including eight directly invited teams and eight teams from the previous rounds.. The total prize pool of the Global Open was $500,000.

Prize pool distribution of PMGO 2025

Regnum Carya Esports - $100,000 Nigma Galaxy - $50,000 THE721 AGGRESSOR - $40,000 GOAT Quality - $30,000 REJECT - $24,000 LGD Gaming - $20,000 NEPX ESPORTS - $19,000 Nongshim RedForce - $18,000 D'Xavier - $17,000 AKE Cyber - $16,000 UPGRADE - $15,000 Black Esports - $14,000 4Merical Vibes - $13,000 R8 Esports - $12,000 INFLUENCE RAGE - $11,000 Hellion Gaming - $10,000

Although GOAT Quality from Russia played impressively in the tournament, the team slipped to fourth place after their poor run in the last match. They earned 85 points and one Chicken Dinner and received $30,000 in prize money.

Defending champions REJECT from Japan had an average run in the PMGO, with the organization ranking fifth with 77 points and one Chicken Dinner. LGD from China was sixth with 72 points, while NEPX from Nepal finished seventh with 71 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Despite being an experienced lineup, 4Merical Vibes had a terrible run in the PMGO Main Event, and the Mongolian club ranked 13th with 58 points. The team faced difficulties throughout their 12 matches played in the Main Event. However, their star player, DOK, was the MVP of the stage.

R8 Esports kicked off the Main Event with a Chicken Dinner but couldn’t maintain their consistency in their next 11 matches. The lineup came 14th with 57 points and one Chicken Dinner. Influence Rage, a Brazilian squad, also stumbled and ended up in the 15th spot with 45 points.

Hellion Gaming from Uzbekistan was in the bottom spot with 17 points. The team had a strong run during their regional final but failed to perform at the ultimate stage.

