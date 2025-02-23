PUBG Mobile star Top joins 4Merical Vibes ahead of PMGO 2025

PUBG Mobile superstar Burenbayar "TOP" Altangerel joined 4Merical Vibes on February 22, 2025. He was previously a part of Team Falcons and is currently one of the greatest players in the scene. 4Merical signed former Team Falcons player and his friend Zyoll in January this year. Now, both Mongolian players will once again be seen playing together under the new banner.

Ad

Team Falcons parted ways with TOP and Nirzed on February 22. The team had signed the former roster of Stalwart Esports in March 2024. The roster had a nice run in their regional tournaments under this banner, but they faltered a bit in the international tournaments.

4Merical Vibes has directly been invited to the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025, which is the first global event of the year. The tournament is all set to be played in Uzbekistan in April. With the addition of Top and Zyoll, the organisation will aim to secure their first international title in the scene.

Ad

Trending

4Merical Vibes' PUBG Mobile roster

Ad

Here is the five-man squad:

B4RON - Davaajargal Naranbaatar DOK - Uuganbayar Dulguun REFUS - Amgalan Ankhbileg Zyol - Zolboot Bayartsengel TOP - Burenbayar Altangerel

On February 22, the club officially announced the addition of Top through their social media pages. The team stated:

"Welcome to the Vibes. 4Merical Vibes proudly welcomes TOP, the MVP of PMGC 2022, to our squad. His unmatched skill, experience, and championship mindset will elevate us to new heights. Get ready for domination."

Ad

The organisation had an outstanding run in their regional events in 2024. The team won both editions of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Central and South Asia Spring and Fall seasons. However, the club faltered in the global tournaments last year. They finished 12th in the Esports World Cup and seventh in the PMGC.

4Merical Vibes has made several changes in their squad this year. The club parted ways with AERO and Apex in January last month. The side added Zyol to the lineup in the same month. The team has now signed another star player, Top. With the leadership of DOK, the Mongolian roster will look to win major trophies in 2025.

Ad

Top played for Stalwart Esports for more than three years and won many prestigious PUBG Mobile titles. His team dominated many regional events. The squad also performed brilliantly in several international events. He and his teammates finished third in the PMWI 2022, fourth in the PMGC 2022, and second in the PMGC 2023. He achieved the MVP award in the Global Championship 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.