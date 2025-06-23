The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 CSA Spring came to an end. The top three teams qualified for the PMWC 2025 Riyadh. Alpha Gaming from Mongolia became the undisputed champions of the event after their outstanding performances in the Grand Finals. The team scored 170 points and two Chicken Dinners in 18 matches of the Grand Finals. They received the first prize of $36,300.

Horaa from Nepal was the runner-up of the tournament. The PUBG Mobile squad had an excellent performance in the initial two days of the finals but faltered in their last six matches. The club grabbed 139 points and two Chicken Dinners and won $21,350 in prize money.

4thrives Esports from Pakistan finished third in the event and made it to the PMWC 2025. The team accumulated 137 points and one Chicken Dinner in 18 encounters, securing a cash prize of $18,750.

Prize pool distribution of PMSL 2025 CSA Spring

Alpha Gaming - $36,300 Horaa Esports - $21,350 4thrives Esports - $18,750 Al Qadsiah - $12,250 Virtus pro - $14,250 Konina Power - $11,800 AMIX Team - $11,250 Team Spirit - $7,500 Viper x Knockout - $7,650 Tribe Aeromacy - $7,750 DRS GAMING - $8,200 Champions Esports - $7,750 DGSTN77 - $7,400 R3GICIDE - $5,000 Natus Vincere - $5,900 UPGRADE - $5,100 A1 Esports - $2,000 Hellion Gaming - $1,500 Fache Gaming - $1,750 AS i8 Esports - $1,500

Special Awards

Finals MVP - $1,000 - Top (Alpha Gaming)

Rookie of the Season - $500 - Atomic (Champions Esports)

Most Eliminations in a Match - $500 - Ruzen (UPGRADE)

Most Eliminations in a Day - $500 - Sky (Horaa)

Al Qadsiah ranked fourth with 136 points in the finale. Virtus was inconsistent in the finals but managed to finish fifth with 131 points and three Chicken Dinners. Konina Power and AMIT came sixth and seventh, respectively. Team Secret from Russia was eighth in the PMSL Spring.

DRS Gaming faltered in their last 12 matches of the finals and slipped to 11th position. The team scored 94 points in 18 matches. DGST77 from Russia also failed to perform well in the event, as they ended up in 13th place.

Popular club Natus Vincere had a disappointing run in the finals as the team ranked 15th in the overall standings. UPGRADE came 16th in the finals. A1 Esports, Hellion, Fache, and AS i8 were unable to reach the finale as they had finished in the bottom four in the Regular Season of the PMSL 2025 Spring.

