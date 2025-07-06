BMPS 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, and qualified team for PMWC Riyadh

BMPS 2025 has come to an end after a month and a half of thrilling battles between top teams. TMG X Aryan emerged as the champions and was awarded a massive cash prize of ₹1.25 crore. The team will represent India at the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh, starting on July 25. A total of 24 teams from around the world will participate in this grand event for a huge prize pool of $3 million.
BMPS 2025 took place in multiple stages, with 96 BGMI teams competing for a ₹4 crore prize pool. It was the biggest BGMI tournament ever. The Grand Finals was played between the 16 teams from July 4 to 6 in Delhi.
Prize pool distribution of BMPS 2025
- First place - ₹1.25 crore - TMG X Team Aryan
- Second place - ₹55 lakh - NONX
- Third place - ₹35 lakh - LHS
- Fourth place - ₹22.5 lakh - 4Merical Esports
- Fifth place - ₹18 lakh - 8Bit
- Sixth place - ₹15 lakh - Gods Omen
- Seventh place - ₹14 lakh - 4TR Esports
- Eighth place - ₹13 lakh - TWOB
- Ninth place - ₹12 lakh - Gods Reign
- 10th place - ₹12 lakh - K9 Squad
- 11th place - ₹8 lakh - Team Forever
- 12th place - ₹8 lakh - Inferno Squad
- 13th place - ₹7 lakh - Genesis Esports
- 14th place - ₹7 lakh - Team Eggy
- 15th place - ₹7 lakh - Team Insane
- 16th place - ₹5 lakh - 2OP Official
- 17th Place - ₹3 lakh - Alibaba Raiders
- 18th Place - 3 lakh - Hyderabad Hydras
- 19th Place - 3 lakh - Reckoning Esports
- 20th Place - 3 lakh - Orangutan
- 21st Place - 2 lakh - True Rippers
- 22nd Place - 2 lakh - Mysterious 4
- 23rd Place - 2 lakh - Troy Tamilans
- 24th Place - 2 lakh - GodLike
- 25th Place - 2 lakh - Volcano Esports
- 26th Place - 1 lakh - Learn From Past
- 27th Place - 1 lakh - Wyld Fangs
- 28th Place - 1 lakh - Bo7s
- 29th Place - 1 lakh - Team Soul
- 30th Place - 1 lakh - JUX Esports
- 31st Place - 1 lakh - DO OR DIE
- 32nd Place - 1 lakh - Team Shockwave
Special prizes
- Realme MVP - ₹3 crore - LEVII (NONX)
- KIA Clutch Moments - ₹2 lakhs - NinjaBoi (K9)
- Best IGL - ₹1.5 lakh - DragonOP (4Merical)
- MVP (Grand Finals) - ₹1 lakh - LEVII (NONX)
NONX fought till the very end but unfortunately missed the BMPS 2025 trophy by a small margin. The team finished second in the event after their astonishing performances. Their star player LEVII became the MVP and the FMVP.
Los Hermanos Esports ranked third in the BMPS 2025. The team impressed everyone with their showcasing throughout the event. 4Merical Esports stumbled a bit on the last day and slipped to the fourth spot. Their captain, Dragon, won the best IGL award.
Team 8Bit, led by Saumraj, had a mediocre run in the BMPS 2025. The experienced squad came fifth in the tournament. Gods Reign, K9, and Team Forever were ninth, 10th, and 11th, respectively. Team Insane and 2OP had a poor run in the finale as they were 15th and 16th respectively.