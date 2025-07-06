BMPS 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, and qualified team for PMWC Riyadh

BMPS 2025 has come to an end after a month and a half of thrilling battles between top teams. TMG X Aryan emerged as the champions and was awarded a massive cash prize of ₹1.25 crore. The team will represent India at the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh, starting on July 25. A total of 24 teams from around the world will participate in this grand event for a huge prize pool of $3 million.

BMPS 2025 took place in multiple stages, with 96 BGMI teams competing for a ₹4 crore prize pool. It was the biggest BGMI tournament ever. The Grand Finals was played between the 16 teams from July 4 to 6 in Delhi.

Prize pool distribution of BMPS 2025

First place - ₹1.25 crore - TMG X Team Aryan

Second place - ₹55 lakh - NONX

Third place - ₹35 lakh - LHS

Fourth place - ₹22.5 lakh - 4Merical Esports

Fifth place - ₹18 lakh - 8Bit

Sixth place - ₹15 lakh - Gods Omen

Seventh place - ₹14 lakh - 4TR Esports

Eighth place - ₹13 lakh - TWOB

Ninth place - ₹12 lakh - Gods Reign

10th place - ₹12 lakh - K9 Squad

11th place - ₹8 lakh - Team Forever

12th place - ₹8 lakh - Inferno Squad

13th place - ₹7 lakh - Genesis Esports

14th place - ₹7 lakh - Team Eggy

15th place - ₹7 lakh - Team Insane

16th place - ₹5 lakh - 2OP Official

17th Place - ₹3 lakh - Alibaba Raiders

18th Place - 3 lakh - Hyderabad Hydras

19th Place - 3 lakh - Reckoning Esports

20th Place - 3 lakh - Orangutan

21st Place - 2 lakh - True Rippers

22nd Place - 2 lakh - Mysterious 4

23rd Place - 2 lakh - Troy Tamilans

24th Place - 2 lakh - GodLike

25th Place - 2 lakh - Volcano Esports

26th Place - 1 lakh - Learn From Past

27th Place - 1 lakh - Wyld Fangs

28th Place - 1 lakh - Bo7s

29th Place - 1 lakh - Team Soul

30th Place - 1 lakh - JUX Esports

31st Place - 1 lakh - DO OR DIE

32nd Place - 1 lakh - Team Shockwave

Special prizes

Realme MVP - ₹3 crore - LEVII (NONX)

KIA Clutch Moments - ₹2 lakhs - NinjaBoi (K9)

Best IGL - ₹1.5 lakh - DragonOP (4Merical)

MVP (Grand Finals) - ₹1 lakh - LEVII (NONX)

NONX fought till the very end but unfortunately missed the BMPS 2025 trophy by a small margin. The team finished second in the event after their astonishing performances. Their star player LEVII became the MVP and the FMVP.

Los Hermanos Esports ranked third in the BMPS 2025. The team impressed everyone with their showcasing throughout the event. 4Merical Esports stumbled a bit on the last day and slipped to the fourth spot. Their captain, Dragon, won the best IGL award.

Team 8Bit, led by Saumraj, had a mediocre run in the BMPS 2025. The experienced squad came fifth in the tournament. Gods Reign, K9, and Team Forever were ninth, 10th, and 11th, respectively. Team Insane and 2OP had a poor run in the finale as they were 15th and 16th respectively.

