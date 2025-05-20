Team 8Bit officially signs Team Versatile’s BGMI roster ahead of BMPS 2025

Team 8Bit officially acquired Team Versatile’s BGMI roster ahead of BMPS 2025. The roster had recently emerged victorious in BGIS 2025. Led by Saumraj, the squad will now aim to win the second official tournament of the year. However, Spower, who was part of the roster in BGIS, recently left to join GodLike. Gamlaboy replaced him in the lineup.

BMPS 2025 will start on May 22 with 96 teams. Team 8Bit has been invited directly to this BGMI tournament, which has a huge prize pool of more than ₹2 crore. The Saumraj-led squad has performed well in several majors in the past few years, making them one of the top lineups to watch out for in this upcoming contest.

Team 8Bit’s BGMI roster

AquaNox - Harsh Rao GamlaBoy - Tushar Das Raiden - Divyansh Saumraj - Saumya Raj Sheek - Tarushika Troye - Shiven Pawar

On May 19, 2025, Team 8Bit made an official announcement about their new signing on social media. The firm stated:

“The best have joined forces with the best. Please welcome Saumraj, Aquanox, Raiden, Troye, Gamlaboy, and Sheek to Team iQOO 8Bit. With a legacy of dominance and hunger for more, this isn't just a new chapter, it's the beginning of an era. We're ready. Are you? “.

Team Versatile grabbed third place in the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6 after their magnificent performances. The squad then improved their play in the BGIS 2025 and clinched this prestigious BGMI title.

Saumraj led Skylightz Gaming to victory in the inaugural edition of the BGIS in early 2022. He then helped Team Entity win the iQOO Pro Series and the Snapdragon Pro Series in early 2024. His team even grabbed second spot in the BGMS Season 3 held in mid-2024, solidifying his reputation as one of the renowned captains in the BGMI scene.

Team 8Bit had formerly acquired Team Numen's squad in December 2024. However, the Owais-led squad had a below-average run since they joined 8Bit, and the organisation bid farewell to them on May 17, 2025.

They had finished second in the BMPS 2024 while playing for Numen Gaming. Under the banner of 8Bit, the roster faltered in many events, including Shapdragon Pro Series S6 and BGIS 2025. The squad has now joined Team Forever for the upcoming BMPS 2025.

With the new signing, Team 8Bit hopes to improve its results in the upcoming events this year. The club has not won any major trophy since it debuted on the scene.

