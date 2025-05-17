BMPS 2025 complete format explained

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 is set to begin on May 22, 2025. The prestigious BGMI event will run for 45 days. A total of 96 teams will compete in the tournament for a mammoth prize pool of ₹2 crore. These clubs received invitations to the event based on their performances in the previous official tournaments.

This is the fourth season of the BMPS. The initial rounds of the tournament are scheduled to be played online, while the Grand Finals are set to happen in Delhi. Krafton hosted the BGIS 2025 in March and April this year. The developer is now set to host the second official BGMI event of the year.

Format for BMPS 2025

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2025 format and dates (Image via Krafton India)

The Pro Series 2025 will be organized in six different stages. After these rounds, the top 16 will be selected for the Grand Finals. Here is the detailed breakdown of the format:

Round 1 - May 22 to June 3, 2025

Round 1 will be conducted across 12 days. 96 teams will be seeded equally into six groups. Teams will be reshuffled after every three days. Each team will compete in 12 matches in this stage.

The top eight teams from the overall standings will qualify directly for the Semifinal Week 1. The teams ranked between 9th and 16th will advance to Round 3. The 17th to 80th placed teams will move to Round 2. The teams finishing 81st to 96th will be eliminated from the BMPS 2025.

Round 2 - June 5 to 8, 2025

The teams placed 17th to 80th, a total of 64 teams, will be divided into four groups. The top 40 teams from the overall standings will earn their spot in Round 3. While the remaining 40 teams will be knocked out of this BGMI tournament. Each group will have six matches to play in this stage.

Round 3 - June 9 to 12, 2025

The top 40 teams from Round 2 and the 9th to 16th ranked teams from Round 1 will compete in Round 3. These 48 teams will be split into three groups. Each team will contest in eight matches. The top 24 teams from the overall rankings will move to the Semifinals Week 1, while the rest will be eliminated from the BMPS 2025.

Semifinals Week 1 - June 14 to 17, 2025

The top 24 teams from Round 3 and the top eight teams from Round 1 will play in the Semifinals Week 1. These 32 clubs will be divided into four groups and will play in the Round-Robin format. Each team will fight in 12 matches. The best eight teams will secure their spots directly in the BMPS Grand Finals, while the bottom 24 will move to the Semifinals Week 2.

Semifinals Week 2 - June 19 to 22, 2025

24 teams will be seeded into three groups. These clubs will play 16 matches each. The top eight teams from the overall leaderboard will reach the Grand Finals. On the other hand, the bottom 16 teams will be eliminated from the competition.

Grand Finals - July 4 to 6, 2025 (Delhi)

The Finale of the Pro Series 2025 will feature the top eight teams from the Seminals Week 1 and Week 2. These 16 teams will battle it out against one another in 18 matches for the trophy.

