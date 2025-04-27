Team Versatile crowned champions of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025

By Gametube
Modified Apr 27, 2025 20:43 IST
Team Versatile clinched BGIS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Team Versatile clinched BGIS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Team Versatile emerged as champions of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. Led by Saumraj, this experienced roster was outstanding in the Grand Finals and lifted the prestigious trophy in thumping fashion. The team scored 169 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners and walked away with a cash prize of ₹69.6 lakh.

Ad

Team GodLike finished second after claiming 152 points and one Chicken Dinner in the Finals. Admino was crowned the tournament MVP, while Jonathan was the FMVP and Fan Favourite Player. The club grabbed the second prize of ₹37.2 lakh.

The BGIS 2025 boasted a total prize pool of ₹3.2 crore. The finals were played from April 25 to April 27 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Krafton also announced that BMPS 2025 will kick off on May 22, 2025.

Overall standings of BGIS 2025 Finals

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Team Versatile - 169 points
  2. GodLike Esports - 152 points
  3. Orangutan - 143 points
  4. Reckoning Esports - 132 points
  5. True Rippers - 118 points
  6. SOA Esports - 110 points
  7. Cincinnati Kids - 100 points
  8. Medal Esports - 98 points
  9. FS Esports - 97 points
  10. Bot Army - 92points
  11. 4EverxRedXRoss - 87 points
  12. Genesis Esports - 86 points
  13. Rivalry NRI - 78 points
  14. THWxNonx Esports - 74 points
  15. Team Soul - 72 points
  16. Hades H4K - 41 points

Special prize winners

Ad
  • Fan Favourite Team - GodLike - ₹1 lakh
  • Fan Favourite Player - Jonathan Gaming (GodLike) - ₹1 lakh
  • Realme MVP - Admino (GodLike)- ₹3 lakh
  • Finals MVP - Jonathan (GodLike) - ₹1.5 lakh
  • Best IGL - Saumraj (Versatile) - ₹2 lakh
  • Emerging star - ScaryyJod (Bot Army) - ₹1 lakh
  • Best clutch - Spower (Versatile) - ₹1 lakh

Orangutan Gaming also delivered magnificent performances and grabbed third rank with 143 points and three Chicken Dinners. The Aaru-led team earned ₹26 lakh in prize money.

Reckoning Esports finished fourth in the BGIS 2025. Led by Gravity, the squad had a few poor games on the final day. They secured ₹19.8 lakh in prize money. True Rippers, led by Jelly, seized fifth place and grabbed a cash prize of ₹16.7 lakh.

Ad
Ad

SOA Esports, an underdog lineup, ranked sixth in the BGIS 2025. Cincinnati Kids and Medal Esports ranked seventh and eighth, respectively. FS Esports slipped to ninth after inconsistent performances on Day 3.

Team Soul had a disappointing run, as the organisation came 15th in the overall standings with only 72 points in 18 matches. Hades H4K ended up in the bottom spot with 41 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications