Team Versatile crowned champions of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025

Team Versatile emerged as champions of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. Led by Saumraj, this experienced roster was outstanding in the Grand Finals and lifted the prestigious trophy in thumping fashion. The team scored 169 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners and walked away with a cash prize of ₹69.6 lakh.

Team GodLike finished second after claiming 152 points and one Chicken Dinner in the Finals. Admino was crowned the tournament MVP, while Jonathan was the FMVP and Fan Favourite Player. The club grabbed the second prize of ₹37.2 lakh.

The BGIS 2025 boasted a total prize pool of ₹3.2 crore. The finals were played from April 25 to April 27 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Krafton also announced that BMPS 2025 will kick off on May 22, 2025.

Overall standings of BGIS 2025 Finals

Team Versatile - 169 points GodLike Esports - 152 points Orangutan - 143 points Reckoning Esports - 132 points True Rippers - 118 points SOA Esports - 110 points Cincinnati Kids - 100 points Medal Esports - 98 points FS Esports - 97 points Bot Army - 92points 4EverxRedXRoss - 87 points Genesis Esports - 86 points Rivalry NRI - 78 points THWxNonx Esports - 74 points Team Soul - 72 points Hades H4K - 41 points

Special prize winners

Fan Favourite Team - GodLike - ₹1 lakh

Fan Favourite Player - Jonathan Gaming (GodLike) - ₹1 lakh

Realme MVP - Admino (GodLike)- ₹3 lakh

Finals MVP - Jonathan (GodLike) - ₹1.5 lakh

Best IGL - Saumraj (Versatile) - ₹2 lakh

Emerging star - ScaryyJod (Bot Army) - ₹1 lakh

Best clutch - Spower (Versatile) - ₹1 lakh

Orangutan Gaming also delivered magnificent performances and grabbed third rank with 143 points and three Chicken Dinners. The Aaru-led team earned ₹26 lakh in prize money.

Reckoning Esports finished fourth in the BGIS 2025. Led by Gravity, the squad had a few poor games on the final day. They secured ₹19.8 lakh in prize money. True Rippers, led by Jelly, seized fifth place and grabbed a cash prize of ₹16.7 lakh.

SOA Esports, an underdog lineup, ranked sixth in the BGIS 2025. Cincinnati Kids and Medal Esports ranked seventh and eighth, respectively. FS Esports slipped to ninth after inconsistent performances on Day 3.

Team Soul had a disappointing run, as the organisation came 15th in the overall standings with only 72 points in 18 matches. Hades H4K ended up in the bottom spot with 41 points.

