Team Soul ranks first in BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A

Team Soul emerged as the top performer in Group A of the BGIS 2025 The Grind after the teams completed all 24 matches. The Manya-led powerhouse had 221 points in their kitty, along with six Chicken Dinners and 136 eliminations. The squad struggled in their initial six matches but improved their showing in the remaining games.

Ad

The top eight squads from Group A advanced to the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals, while the bottom eight teams now have a place in Round 4. The Grind, which wrapped up on February 23, 2025, saw 64 teams battling it out in a four-week-long competition.

Overall rankings of the BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A

Ad

Trending

Team Soul - 221 points Likitha Esports - 206 points Orangutan - 154 points Team Versatile - 153 points GodLike - 152 points Cincinnati Kids - 147 points Phoenix Esports - 138 points Revenant XSpark - 136 points 4Merical Esports - 131 points Medal Esports - 115 points Team Tamilas - 112 points Team 8Bit - 111 points TWOB - 111 points K9 Squqd - 106 points 4Aggressive Man - 98 points Reckoning Esports - 82 points

Led by Hector, Likitha Esports earned the second position in the group with 206 points and two Chicken Dinners. The lineup clinched 135 eliminations. Likitha and Soul were the only two teams to go past 200 points in Group A.

Ad

Orangutan Gaming finished third with 154 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Aaru-led squad grabbed 108 kills. Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, secured fourth place with 153 points.

Team GodLike, led by Punk, claimed the fifth spot with 152 points. Cincinnati Kids was sixth with 147 points and two Chicken Dinners. Phoenix Esports impressed with their gameplay and captured seventh rank with 138 points. Revenant XSpark took eighth place with 136 points. These top eight teams have booked their places in the Quarterfinals.

Ad

4Merical Esports fell five points short of qualifying for the Quarterfinal. The team ranked ninth with 131 points. Medal Esports finished 10th with 115 points, followed by Team Tamilas with 112 points. Team 8Bit and TWOB were 12th and 13th, respectively.

K9 Squad stumbled in the Grind as the Omega-led team came 14th with 106 points. 4Aggressive Man ranked 15th with 98 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners. Reckoning Esports was 16th with 82 points. These bottom eight teams will now play in Round 4 of the BGIS 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback