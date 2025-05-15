BMPS 2025: Number of participating teams, dates, and prize pool announced 

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 is all set to kick off on 22 May, 2025. A total of 96 teams have been invited directly to the contest. However, Krafton has not yet unveiled the names of these participating clubs. The previous edition of the Pro Series had featured 128 teams. The total prize pool of this season is ₹2 crore, the same as the 2024 and 2022 editions.

Krafton will reveal the format, schedule, and other information about the BMPS 2025 in the coming few days. The finale of the event will be held offline in Delhi. This is the second official major event of the year. The publisher hosted the BGIS 2025 in March and April this year. The tournament boasted an enormous prize pool of ₹3.2 crore.

BMPS 2025 features 96 BGMI teams

On May 15, Krafton official announced the Pro Series 2025 will consist of a total of 96 teams:

“The realme BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2025 is here, and it's time to Forge Champions. 96 teams. One PRO title. The fiercest battle in BGMI begins 22nd May, only on the KRAFTON INDIA ESPORTS YouTube channel”.

These 96 clubs have been invited to the BMPS 2025 based on their results in the previous tournaments. Many popular squads like Team Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, Versatile, and Revenant XSpark will contest in the tournament.

Revenant XSpark was the winner of the BMPS 2024. However, the team has struggled in many events after winning the previous edition. The club recently bid farewell to SprayGod and Joker, and will likely announce their new signings in the coming few days.

Several teams have already made changes to their roster ahead of the Pro Series. Team Soul has added Goblin and LEGIT to their lineup after a disappointing run in the BGIS 2025. The fan favourite team will hope to make a comeback in the upcoming BMPS and defend their title.

GodLike has announced the addition of popular athlete Spower to their squad. The team claimed the second spot in the BGIS after their stellar performances. Their star athletes — Jonathan and Admino — had outstanding performances in the BGIS. They will focus on winning the trophy of the Pro Series.

Team Versatile recently emerged victorious in the BGIS 2025. The Saumraj-led squad was impressive in the tournament. Spower from the team has left the lineup to join GodLike ahead of the Pro Series. The team will aim to clinch back-to-back second official trophy in the event.

