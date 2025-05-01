BGMI star Goblin returns to Team Soul ahead of BMPS 2025

Team Soul officially announced the addition of BGMI star Goblin on May 1, 2025. He returned to the club after more than a year, ending his association with Likitha Esports. Team Soul parted ways with Saumay and Hunterz ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. Manya, Nakul, and Rony have been retained in the lineup.

The team recently faced challenges in the BGIS 2025 as they finished 15th in the Grand Finals. To improve their results in the upcoming events, the club has decided to make changes to the BGMI lineup.

The BMPS 2025, the second major event of the year, is all set to begin on May 22. The club was the winner of the inaugural edition of the event in 2022. Goblin was the MVP of the tournament while playing for Team Soul in that event. Their main goal will be to clinch another title.

Team Soul signed BGMI pro Goblin

On May 1, Team Soul revealed a new addition to the squad through their social media pages. The club wrote:

“They say it for a reason: once a Soldier, always a SouLdier. The prodigal force returns to reclaim his lost throne, to bring the glory home. Welcome back”.

Team Soul faced tough challenges in the past few events. After winning the BGMS Season 3 in mid-2024, the Manya-led lineup failed to perform well in many tournaments. They failed in the BMPS 2024 as the team was unable to reach the Grand Finals stage of the event.

Team Soul had an average run in the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 held in February 2025, ending up in the seventh spot. The team performed well in the BGIS 2025 The Grind but faltered in the main event.

After leaving Team Soul in early 2024, Goblin joined Carnival Gaming but failed to achieve any big titles with the team. He then played for Likitha Esports for around three months, but the results didn't change.

Goblin will play under Manya's leadership for the first time. With his addition, Team Soul will aim to win the BMPS 2025, which has a prize pool of ₹2 crore.

The team will also contest in the Skyesports Champions 2024, which was postponed last year after a few stages. The remaining phases of the event will be played from May 6 to 18 this month.

