Likitha Esports bids farewell to its BGMI players Goblin, Hector, and Viper ahead of BMPS 2025

Likitha Esports parted ways with BGMI athletes Goblin, Hector, and Viper ahead of the BMPS 2025. The team had a poor run in the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. Earlier this month, the organization bid farewell to Neyo and Zhyx Gaming, leaving the team with no players currently.

Likitha Esports entered the BGMI scene by signing the former players of Carnival Gaming in February 2025. They were sixth in the ESL SPS Season 6 and won the Caribbean Clash — a minor third-party tournament.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 is all set to start on March 22. Many clubs will be invited to compete in this major official event. Several teams have already announced changes in their rosters ahead of this tournament.

Goblin, Hector, and Viper leave Likitha Esports' BGMI squad

On April 29, 2025, Likitha Esports officially announced the departure of Goblin, Hector, and Viper from the team through its Instagram page. The club wrote:

“A chapter full of passion, grind, and unforgettable moments. Thank you for trusting Likhitha with your dreams.”

Recently, Hector said that Goblin is not a part of his squad as he will now play for a different club. After facing failure in consecutive official BGMI tournaments, they will now play in different lineups in the upcoming events.

Hector also shared that he will join Vasista Esports with Furry, Viper, and Joker. Vasista Esports has not announced the signing of its new lineup yet. However, the club officially bid farewell to its previous squad on April 29.

Goblin came into the limelight while competing for Team Insane, joining Team Soul in 2022 along with Hector, Omega, and Akshat. They clinched the inaugural edition of the BMPS in the same year. Goblin was the MVP of the tournament after showing his blowing performances.

They joined Carnival Gaming in early 2024. Hector, Neyo, and Goblin then joined Likitha Esports in February this year and played around three months for the club. The team finished 23rd in the BGIS 2025.

Hector, Goblin, Akshat, Neyoo, and Omega were together for a long time. Omega and Akshat had already parted ways a few months back. The remaining three players will now play for a different BGMI team. They will play in the Skyesports Champions 2024, which was postponed last year. They will then play in the BMPS 2025.

