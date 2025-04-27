BGIS 2025: Winner, MVP, prize pool distribution, and special awards 

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 ended on April 25, 2025, after a set of high-octane clashes held across two months. Team Versatile displayed amazing performances in the Grand Finals and became the undisputed champions of the fourth edition of the India Series. Soumraj once again proved why he is considered one of the best IGLs in BGMI. The team was awarded a cash prize of ₹69.6 lakh.

Team GodLike emerged as the runner-up of the BGIS 2025. The Punk-led squad was phenomenal throughout the event and secured the second prize of ₹37.2 lakh. Their star, Jonathan, was the FMVP and Fan Favourite Player of the event. Admino from the team was the Realme MVP.

Prize pool distribution of BGIS 2025

The India Series 2025 featured a humongous prize pool of ₹3.2 crore, of which ₹48 lakh was distributed equally among the bottom 16 semifinal teams; the remaining prize money was distributed among the BGIS finalists. Here is the prize pool distribution:

First place - Team Versatile - ₹69.6 lakh

Second place - GodLike ₹37.2 lakh

Third place - Orangutan - ₹26 lakh

Fourth place - Reckoning Esports - ₹19.8 lakh

Fifth place -True Rippers - ₹16.7 lakh

Sixth place - SOA Esports - ₹13.2 lakh

Seventh place - Cincinnati Kids - ₹11.1 lakh

Eighth place -Medal Esports - ₹11.1 lakh

Ninth place -FS Esports - ₹8.6 lakh

10th place - Bot Army - ₹8.6 lakh

11th place - 4EverxRedxRoss - ₹7.6 lakh

12th place -Genesis Esports - ₹7.6 lakh

13th place - Rivlry Esports - ₹6.6 lakh

14th place - THWxNONx - ₹6.6 lakhs

15th place - Team Soul - ₹6.1 lakh

16th place - Team Hades H4K - ₹6.1 lakh

17th place - Phoenix Esports - ₹3 lakh

18th place - Vasista Esports - ₹3 lakh

19th place - Rider Esports - ₹3 lakh

20th place - Wobble Gaming - ₹3 lakh

21st place - Hail Inferno Squad - ₹3 lakh

22nd place - Altitude - ₹3 lakh

23rd place - Likitha Esports - ₹3 lakh

24th place - Revenant Spark - ₹3 lakh

25th place - 8Bit - ₹3 lakh

26th place - Hyderabad Hydras - ₹3 lakh

27th place - Team Tamilas - ₹3 lakh

28th place - GlitchXReborn - ₹3 lakh

29th place - TWOB - ₹3 lakh

30th place - Diesel Esports - ₹3 lakh

31st place - Troy Tamilans Esports - ₹3 lakh

32nd place - Mastermind Mavericks - ₹3 lakh

Special prizes

Fan Favourite Team - GodLike - ₹1 lakh

Fan Favourite Player - Jonathan Gaming - ₹1 lakh

Realme MVP - Admino - ₹3 lakh

Finals MVP - Jonathan - ₹1.5 lakh

Best IGL - Saumraj - ₹2 lakh

Emerging star - ScaryyJod - ₹1 lakh

Best clutch - Spower - ₹1 lakh

Orangutan Gaming earned third spot, while Reckoning Esports finished fourth. True Rippers, led by Jelly, claimed the fifth position, while SOA and Cincinnati Kids ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. Medal and FS Esports were eighth and ninth, respectively.

Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, was inconsistent throughout the BGIS 2025 finale and ended up in 12th place. Rivalry looked impressive in a few games but stumbled completely on the final day.

Fan-favorite team Team Soul had a terrible run in the BGIS 2025. The Manya-led team finished 15th in the event. Hades H4K was at the bottom of the BGIS Grand Finals.

