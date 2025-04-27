BGIS 2025: Winner, MVP, prize pool distribution, and special awards 

By Gametube
Modified Apr 27, 2025 19:36 IST
Team Versatile wins BGIS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 ended on April 25, 2025, after a set of high-octane clashes held across two months. Team Versatile displayed amazing performances in the Grand Finals and became the undisputed champions of the fourth edition of the India Series. Soumraj once again proved why he is considered one of the best IGLs in BGMI. The team was awarded a cash prize of ₹69.6 lakh.

Team GodLike emerged as the runner-up of the BGIS 2025. The Punk-led squad was phenomenal throughout the event and secured the second prize of ₹37.2 lakh. Their star, Jonathan, was the FMVP and Fan Favourite Player of the event. Admino from the team was the Realme MVP.

Prize pool distribution of BGIS 2025

The India Series 2025 featured a humongous prize pool of ₹3.2 crore, of which ₹48 lakh was distributed equally among the bottom 16 semifinal teams; the remaining prize money was distributed among the BGIS finalists. Here is the prize pool distribution:

  • First place - Team Versatile - ₹69.6 lakh
  • Second place - GodLike ₹37.2 lakh
  • Third place - Orangutan - ₹26 lakh
  • Fourth place - Reckoning Esports - ₹19.8 lakh
  • Fifth place -True Rippers - ₹16.7 lakh
  • Sixth place - SOA Esports - ₹13.2 lakh
  • Seventh place - Cincinnati Kids - ₹11.1 lakh
  • Eighth place -Medal Esports - ₹11.1 lakh
  • Ninth place -FS Esports - ₹8.6 lakh
  • 10th place - Bot Army - ₹8.6 lakh
  • 11th place - 4EverxRedxRoss - ₹7.6 lakh
  • 12th place -Genesis Esports - ₹7.6 lakh
  • 13th place - Rivlry Esports - ₹6.6 lakh
  • 14th place - THWxNONx - ₹6.6 lakhs
  • 15th place - Team Soul - ₹6.1 lakh
  • 16th place - Team Hades H4K - ₹6.1 lakh
  • 17th place - Phoenix Esports - ₹3 lakh
  • 18th place - Vasista Esports - ₹3 lakh
  • 19th place - Rider Esports - ₹3 lakh
  • 20th place - Wobble Gaming - ₹3 lakh
  • 21st place - Hail Inferno Squad - ₹3 lakh
  • 22nd place - Altitude - ₹3 lakh
  • 23rd place - Likitha Esports - ₹3 lakh
  • 24th place - Revenant Spark - ₹3 lakh
  • 25th place - 8Bit - ₹3 lakh
  • 26th place - Hyderabad Hydras - ₹3 lakh
  • 27th place - Team Tamilas - ₹3 lakh
  • 28th place - GlitchXReborn - ₹3 lakh
  • 29th place - TWOB - ₹3 lakh
  • 30th place - Diesel Esports - ₹3 lakh
  • 31st place - Troy Tamilans Esports - ₹3 lakh
  • 32nd place - Mastermind Mavericks - ₹3 lakh
Special prizes

  • Fan Favourite Team - GodLike - ₹1 lakh
  • Fan Favourite Player - Jonathan Gaming - ₹1 lakh
  • Realme MVP - Admino - ₹3 lakh
  • Finals MVP - Jonathan - ₹1.5 lakh
  • Best IGL - Saumraj - ₹2 lakh
  • Emerging star - ScaryyJod - ₹1 lakh
  • Best clutch - Spower - ₹1 lakh

Orangutan Gaming earned third spot, while Reckoning Esports finished fourth. True Rippers, led by Jelly, claimed the fifth position, while SOA and Cincinnati Kids ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. Medal and FS Esports were eighth and ninth, respectively.

Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, was inconsistent throughout the BGIS 2025 finale and ended up in 12th place. Rivalry looked impressive in a few games but stumbled completely on the final day.

Fan-favorite team Team Soul had a terrible run in the BGIS 2025. The Manya-led team finished 15th in the event. Hades H4K was at the bottom of the BGIS Grand Finals.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
