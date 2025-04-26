GodLike Esports holds first spot as Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Grand Finals concludes

GodLike Esports maintained their consistency on Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Finals and remained in first place in the overall points table. The Punk-led brigade has accumulated 105 points, with one Chicken Dinner and 81 eliminations. Jonathan and Admino from the team have performed quite well so far in the finale. They are two of the top contenders for the MVP title.

GodLike Esports entered the finale on a positive note as the team was second in the Semifinals Week 1. The club grabbed 67 points in their initial six matches on Day 1. They kept up their rhythm on Day 2 and added 38 points to their name.

Day 3 of the BGIS 2025 Grand Finals will take place on Sunday, April 27. All the finalists will contest in their final six matches of the event. The event is being live-streamed only on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports.

Day 2 overview of BGIS 2025 Grand Finals

GodLike Esports - 105 points Reckoning Esports - 104 points Team Versatile - 96 points Orangutan - 89 points True Rippers - 86 points FS Esports – 82 points Medal Esports - 76 points 4EverxRedXRoss - 65 points Rivalry NRI - 63 points Cincinnati Kids - 62 points Bot Army - 58 points SOA Esports - 57 points Team Soul - 56 points Genesis Esports - 48 points THWxNonx Esports - 28 points Hades H4K - 23 points

Reckoning Esports also maintained their momentum and remained in second with 104 points, including 60 eliminations. The team, led by Gravity, has played impressively so far in the BGIS finale.

Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, bounced back on Day 2 after their average run on the opening day. The team jumped to third rank in the overall rankings with 96 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Orangutan Gaming won the last game of Day 2 and finished third in the overall scoreboard with 99 points. The Aaru-led team has claimed 60 kills and two Chicken Dinners in 12 matches.

True Rippers came fourth in the chart with 86 points despite not winning any matches. FS Esports impressed everyone with their results on Day 2 as the squad moved up to sixth rank with 62 points.

Cincinnati Kids, who topped the BGIS Semifinal Week 1, have had a modest run so far in the finals. Team Soul managed to win their first Chicken Dinner of the finale on Day 2, but was inconsistent in their other matches. The team stood 13th with 56 points, while Hades H4K ranked 16th with 23 points.

