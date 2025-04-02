Cincinnati Kids, GodLike, and six others qualify for BGIS 2025 LAN Finals Kolkata

The top eight teams from the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 grabbed their spots in the Grand Finals to be held in Kolkata from April 25 to 27, 2025. The Semifinals Week 1 wrapped up on April 2. The bottom 24 teams from this stage have been relegated to the Semifinals Week 2. The top eight from Week 2 will also qualify for the Grand Finals.

Led by Juicy, Cincinnati Kids topped the overall standings of the BGIS Semifinals Week 1. The squad stunned everyone with their performances and accumulated 115 points in 12 matches. They claimed three Chicken Dinners and 66 eliminations in the process. The team features star players like Juicy, Aditya, Mighty, Flawk, and Ninnju.

Team GodLike also had a strong run in the Semifinals Week 1 as the Punk-led brigade obtained second rank with 107 points, including 72 eliminations. Their athletes Admino, Jonathan, Punk, and Simp delivered phenomenal performances in their 12 games.

Overall standings of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Cincinnati Kids - 115 points GodLike - 107 points FS Esports - 105 points Rivalry X NRI - 98 points Reckoning - 94 points True Rippers x Jelly - 92 points SOA - 88 points Team Versatile - 86 points Orangutan - 86 points Rider Esports - 84 points Hyderabad Hydras - 77 points Mastermind Mavericks - 75 points Team Tamilas - 72 points Hail Inferno Squad - 71 points Vasista Esports - 68 points Troy Tamilan - 67 points THWxNONX - 63 points Genesis Esports - 63 points Likitha - 63 points Bot Army - 61 points TSTYLxTWOB - 61 points Medal Esports - 60 points Wobble Gaming - 60 points Phoenix - 57 points Team Soul - 51 points Diesel Esports - 47 points Revenant XSpark - 45 points GlitchxReborn - 43 points 8Bit - 42 points 4EverxRedxRoss - 40 points Team Hades X H4K - 31 points Altitude - 30 points

FS Esports performed amazingly in this stage and registered third place to their name with 105 points. They won four out of their 12 matches. Rivalry X NRI earned fourth position with 98 points, including 67 kills.

Reckoning Esports, too, played nicely to secure fifth place. They garnered a total of 94 points with 63 finishes and one Chicken Dinner. True Rippers X Jelly acquired the sixth spot with 92.

SOA was phenomenal in their last encounter of the Semifinals and jumped to seventh place with 88 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, barely made it to the BGIS Grand Finals with 86 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Orangutan fought till the very end but unfortunately missed out on a spot in the Grand Finals from this stage by a single point. The team scored 86 points and one Chicken Dinner. Rider, Hyderabad Hydras, and TMM scored 84, 77, and 75 points respectively.

Team Tamilas finished 13th with 72 points. Likitha came 19th with 63 points. Popular clubs Soul, Revenant XSpark, and 8Bit were 25th, 27th, and 29th with 51, 45, and 42 points respectively. They will now fight in the BGIS Semifinals Week 2.

