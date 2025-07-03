BMPS 2025 champions to represent India at PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh

The champions of the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 in Riyadh. After a long time, an Indian team will compete at an International PUBG Mobile tournament. The PMWC 2025 will kick off on July 25 with a total of 24 teams. This event features a prize pool of $3 million and is part of the Esports World Cup 2025.

The Grand Finals of the BMPS 2025 will take place from July 4 to 6 in Delhi. The 16 finalists will engage against one another for a massive prize pool of ₹4 crore ($466K). The winning club will be awarded a cash prize of ₹1.25 crore and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World Cup. Each team will aim to claim a spot in the upcoming international event.

BMPS 2025 Grand Finals teams

These 16 clubs will fight in the BMPS finale:

NONX Esports Team Aryan X TMG Genesis Esports Los Hermanos Esports Team Eggy Team Forever TWOB OnePlus k9 Gods Omen OnePlus Gods Reign iQOO 8Bit Team Insane Rising Inferno Esports 4TR Official 4Merical Esports 2OP Official

In a press release, the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) officially announced the inclusion of an Indian team in the PMWC 2025.

Mike McCabe, Chief Operating Officer of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said:

“India is central to that vision. With hundreds of millions of mobile-first players, it’s home to an ecosystem evolving at an incredible pace—from championship Clubs like S8UL to leading digital platforms that are transforming how fans experience esports. Through expanded partnerships and competitive pathways, we’re shaping the future of Indian esports, empowering its players and Clubs to compete at the highest level at EWC, bringing the best of the Esports World Cup to the country.”

He also mentioned the importance of having more regions competing:

“The Esports World Cup’s purpose is to unite the global gaming community, and that means investing in regions driving the future of the industry”

The Esports World Cup 2025 features 25 tournaments, where 2000 players will participate for a massive prize pool of $70 million. Indian organisation S8UL is a partnered club in the World Cup and will fight in many games.

The PMWC 2025 will take place across 10 days. Out of the 24 participating clubs, 16 have already been confirmed for the event. The remaining eight will be selected in the coming few days. Top-tier clubs like Alpha7, Weibo, and Alpha Gaming will compete in this grand tournament.

The BMPS 2025 finale will feature a total of 18 matches across three days. Experienced squads like Gods Reign, Team 8Bit, K9, and Team Forever have made it to the Grand Finals. These will be some of the top teams to watch out for in the finals. The Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel will broadcast the finals live at 12 pm IST.

