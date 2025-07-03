BMPS 2025 prize pool distribution announced

By Gametube
Published Jul 03, 2025 10:32 GMT
BMPS 2025 boasts a huge prize pool of ₹4 crore (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMPS 2025 boasts a huge prize pool of ₹4 crore (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BMPS) 2025 Finals will take place from July 4 to 6 in Delhi. The prize pool of the biggest BGMI tournament is ₹4 crore ($467K). The event kicked off on May 22 and will conclude on July 6, 2025. All 16 finalists are gearing up for a high octane battle in the Grand Finals. The champions will get an enormous prize money of ₹1.25 crore.

The Semifinals featured 32 teams, with 16 movin on for the Grand Finals. The teams who failed to move on also received a share of the total prize pool.

Prize pool distribution of BMPS 2025

also-read-trending Trending

Here is the prize pool distribution for the Pro Series 2025:

  • First place - ₹1.25 crore
  • Second place - ₹55 lakh
  • Third place - ₹35 lakh
  • Fourth place - ₹22.5 lakh
  • Fifth place - ₹18 lakh
  • Sixth place - ₹15 lakh
  • Seventh place - ₹14 lakh
  • Eighth place - ₹13 lakh
  • Ninth place - ₹12 lakh
  • 10th place - ₹12 lakh
  • 11th place - ₹8 lakh
  • 12th place - ₹8 lakh
  • 13th place - ₹7 lakh
  • 14th place - ₹7 lakh
  • 15th place - ₹7 lakh
  • 16th place - ₹5 lakh
  • 17th Place - ₹3 lakh - Alibaba Raiders
  • 18th Place - 3 lakh - Hyderabad Hydras
  • 19th Place - 3 lakh - Reckoning Esports
  • 20th Place - 3 lakh - Orangutan
  • 21st Place - 2 lakh - True Rippers
  • 22nd Place - 2 lakh - Mysterious 4
  • 23rd Place - 2 lakh - Troy Tamilans
  • 24th Place - 2 lakh - GodLike
  • 25th Place - 2 lakh - Volcano Esports
  • 26th Place - 1 lakh - Learn From Past
  • 27th Place - 1 lakh - Wyld Fangs
  • 28th Place - 1 lakh - Bo7s
  • 29th Place - 1 lakh - Team Soul
  • 30th Place - 1 lakh - JUX Esports
  • 31st Place - 1 lakh - DO OR DIE
  • 32nd Place - 1 lakh - Team Shockwave
Special prizes

  • Realme MVP - ₹3 crore
  • KIA Clutch Moments - ₹2 lakhs
  • Best IGL - ₹1.5 lakh
  • MVP (Grand Finals) - ₹1 lakh

Teams in BMPS Grand Finals

  1. NONX Esports
  2. Team Aryan X TMG
  3. Genesis Esports
  4. Los Hermanos Esports
  5. Team Eggy
  6. Team Forever
  7. TWOB
  8. OnePlus k9
  9. Gods Omen
  10. OnePlus Gods Reign
  11. iQOO 8Bit
  12. Team Insane
  13. Rising Inferno Esports
  14. 4TR Official
  15. 4Merical Esports
  16. 2OP Official

Team 8Bit, Gods Reign, and K9 have made it to the Grand Finals and are some of the top teams to follow in the contest. Underdogs like LOS, Team Aryan, NONx, and Gods Omen surprised everyone in the previous stages of the BMPS. These teams will aim to showcase their skills at the LAN.

The Grand Finals will be played at Hall 2C and 2D, Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sec 25, Delhi. Fans can also watch the finale live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 12:00 IST onwards.

Gametube

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
