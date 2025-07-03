BMPS 2025 prize pool distribution announced

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BMPS) 2025 Finals will take place from July 4 to 6 in Delhi. The prize pool of the biggest BGMI tournament is ₹4 crore ($467K). The event kicked off on May 22 and will conclude on July 6, 2025. All 16 finalists are gearing up for a high octane battle in the Grand Finals. The champions will get an enormous prize money of ₹1.25 crore.

The Semifinals featured 32 teams, with 16 movin on for the Grand Finals. The teams who failed to move on also received a share of the total prize pool.

Prize pool distribution of BMPS 2025

Here is the prize pool distribution for the Pro Series 2025:

First place - ₹1.25 crore

Second place - ₹55 lakh

Third place - ₹35 lakh

Fourth place - ₹22.5 lakh

Fifth place - ₹18 lakh

Sixth place - ₹15 lakh

Seventh place - ₹14 lakh

Eighth place - ₹13 lakh

Ninth place - ₹12 lakh

10th place - ₹12 lakh

11th place - ₹8 lakh

12th place - ₹8 lakh

13th place - ₹7 lakh

14th place - ₹7 lakh

15th place - ₹7 lakh

16th place - ₹5 lakh

17th Place - ₹3 lakh - Alibaba Raiders

18th Place - 3 lakh - Hyderabad Hydras

19th Place - 3 lakh - Reckoning Esports

20th Place - 3 lakh - Orangutan

21st Place - 2 lakh - True Rippers

22nd Place - 2 lakh - Mysterious 4

23rd Place - 2 lakh - Troy Tamilans

24th Place - 2 lakh - GodLike

25th Place - 2 lakh - Volcano Esports

26th Place - 1 lakh - Learn From Past

27th Place - 1 lakh - Wyld Fangs

28th Place - 1 lakh - Bo7s

29th Place - 1 lakh - Team Soul

30th Place - 1 lakh - JUX Esports

31st Place - 1 lakh - DO OR DIE

32nd Place - 1 lakh - Team Shockwave

Special prizes

Realme MVP - ₹3 crore

KIA Clutch Moments - ₹2 lakhs

Best IGL - ₹1.5 lakh

MVP (Grand Finals) - ₹1 lakh

Teams in BMPS Grand Finals

NONX Esports Team Aryan X TMG Genesis Esports Los Hermanos Esports Team Eggy Team Forever TWOB OnePlus k9 Gods Omen OnePlus Gods Reign iQOO 8Bit Team Insane Rising Inferno Esports 4TR Official 4Merical Esports 2OP Official

Team 8Bit, Gods Reign, and K9 have made it to the Grand Finals and are some of the top teams to follow in the contest. Underdogs like LOS, Team Aryan, NONx, and Gods Omen surprised everyone in the previous stages of the BMPS. These teams will aim to showcase their skills at the LAN.

The Grand Finals will be played at Hall 2C and 2D, Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sec 25, Delhi. Fans can also watch the finale live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 12:00 IST onwards.

