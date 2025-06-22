BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2: Overall standings, finalists, and highlights

By Gametube
Published Jun 22, 2025 21:09 IST
BMPS 2025 Semfinals Week 2 ended on June 22 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMPS 2025 Semfinals Week 2 ended on June 22 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Semifinals Week 2 of the BMPS 2025 ended with the top eight teams advancing to the Grand Finals. All 16 finalists have now been confirmed. The top eight teams from Semifinals Weeks 1 and 2 will compete in the Finale from July 4 to July 6, 2025, in Delhi.

Many underdogs made it to the ultimate stage. Gods Omen secured the first spot in the overall standings of the BMPS Semifinals Week 2, collecting 140 points with the help of five Chicken Dinners in their 16 matches. Led by Destro, Gods Reign claimed second rank with 138 points and two Chicken Dinners. The squad played aggressively and clinched 96 finishes.

Overall standings of BMPS 2025 Semfinals Week 2

also-read-trending Trending
  1. Gods Omen - 140 points
  2. Oneplus Gods Reign - 138 points
  3. Iqoo 8Bit - 138 points
  4. Team Insane Esports - 111 points
  5. Rising Inferno Esports - 109 points
  6. 4Tr Official - 104 points
  7. 4Merical Esports - 103 points
  8. 20P Official - 97 points
  9. Alibaba Raiders - 96 points
  10. Hyderabad Hydras - 95 points
  11. Iqoo Reckoning - 91 points
  12. Iqoo Orangutan - 89 points
  13. Infinix True Rippers - 88 points
  14. Mysterious 4 - 87 points
  15. Troy Tamilan Esports - 85 points
  16. Hero Xtreme Godlike - 85 points
  17. Volcano Esports - 83 points
  18. Learn From Past - 82 points
  19. Wyld Fangs - 77 points
  20. Bo7S - 71 points
  21. Iqoo Soul - 65 points
  22. Jux Esports - 58 points
  23. Do Or Die - 57 points
  24. Team Shockwave - 47 points

Team 8Bit, who signed the ex-Team Vitality roster, came third with 138 points and one Chicken Dinner. The Saumraj-led powerhouse had a decent run in Semifinals Week 2. Team Insane acquired fourth position with 111 points.

Inferno and 4TR were fifth and sixth with 109 and 104 points, respectively. 4Merical grabbed seventh spot with 103 points. 2OP Official won the last game of the stage and finished eighth in the overall standings with 97 points. These top eight teams earned their spots in the BMPS 2025 Grand Finals.

Alibaba Raiders missed their spots in the finale by a single point as they ranked ninth with 96 points and one Chicken Dinner. Hyderabad Hydras was 10th with 95 points.

Many experienced teams, like Reckoning, Orangutan, GodLike, and Soul, failed to perform well in the stage and were eliminated from the tournament. These clubs had a below-average run in both weeks of the BMPS Semifinals.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications