BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2: Overall standings, finalists, and highlights

Semifinals Week 2 of the BMPS 2025 ended with the top eight teams advancing to the Grand Finals. All 16 finalists have now been confirmed. The top eight teams from Semifinals Weeks 1 and 2 will compete in the Finale from July 4 to July 6, 2025, in Delhi.
Many underdogs made it to the ultimate stage. Gods Omen secured the first spot in the overall standings of the BMPS Semifinals Week 2, collecting 140 points with the help of five Chicken Dinners in their 16 matches. Led by Destro, Gods Reign claimed second rank with 138 points and two Chicken Dinners. The squad played aggressively and clinched 96 finishes.
Overall standings of BMPS 2025 Semfinals Week 2
- Gods Omen - 140 points
- Oneplus Gods Reign - 138 points
- Iqoo 8Bit - 138 points
- Team Insane Esports - 111 points
- Rising Inferno Esports - 109 points
- 4Tr Official - 104 points
- 4Merical Esports - 103 points
- 20P Official - 97 points
- Alibaba Raiders - 96 points
- Hyderabad Hydras - 95 points
- Iqoo Reckoning - 91 points
- Iqoo Orangutan - 89 points
- Infinix True Rippers - 88 points
- Mysterious 4 - 87 points
- Troy Tamilan Esports - 85 points
- Hero Xtreme Godlike - 85 points
- Volcano Esports - 83 points
- Learn From Past - 82 points
- Wyld Fangs - 77 points
- Bo7S - 71 points
- Iqoo Soul - 65 points
- Jux Esports - 58 points
- Do Or Die - 57 points
- Team Shockwave - 47 points
Team 8Bit, who signed the ex-Team Vitality roster, came third with 138 points and one Chicken Dinner. The Saumraj-led powerhouse had a decent run in Semifinals Week 2. Team Insane acquired fourth position with 111 points.
Inferno and 4TR were fifth and sixth with 109 and 104 points, respectively. 4Merical grabbed seventh spot with 103 points. 2OP Official won the last game of the stage and finished eighth in the overall standings with 97 points. These top eight teams earned their spots in the BMPS 2025 Grand Finals.
Alibaba Raiders missed their spots in the finale by a single point as they ranked ninth with 96 points and one Chicken Dinner. Hyderabad Hydras was 10th with 95 points.
Many experienced teams, like Reckoning, Orangutan, GodLike, and Soul, failed to perform well in the stage and were eliminated from the tournament. These clubs had a below-average run in both weeks of the BMPS Semifinals.