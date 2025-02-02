Gods Reign crowned champions of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6

Gods Reign became the undisputed champions of the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6. The Destro-led lineup showcased top-notch performances in the Finale and lifted the trophy, with the squad securing 155 points and four Chicken Dinners in 18 matches. The club was awarded the first prize of ₹50 lakh.

K9 Squad, led by Omega, also delivered fantastic performances on the final day and seized second place in the event. The lineup missed the trophy by a small margin of two points. Their star player, Best, was the second-best player in the finals with 34 eliminations. The club received a cash prize of ₹20 lakh.

Team Versatile finished third in the event, with 142 points and three Chicken Dinners. The team secured ₹8 lakh in prize money. Their key athlete Spower emerged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the finale with 36 kills.

Overall standings of Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6 Finals

Here are the overall rankings:

Gods Reign - 155 points K9 Esports - 153 points Team Versatile - 142 points Orangutan - 131 points GodLike Esports - 131 points Carnival Gaming - 122 points Team Soul - 94 points Gujarat Tigers - 88 points Wyld Fangs - 88 points Reckoning Esports - 85 points Just Jelly - 84 points Medal Esports - 83 points Team RedXRoss - 83 points WindGod Esports - 81 points Revenant XSpark - 59 points Bot Army - 47 points

Orangutan Gaming acquired the fourth position in the event with 131 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team GodLike also did well in the last two days and ensured fifth place with 131 points and one Chicken Dinner. Their star player Jonathan was third in the overall kill leaderboard of the finals with 34 eliminations.

Carnival Gaming had a decent start to this SPS BGMI Finals but faltered on Day 3 and fell to sixth spot with 122 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Team Soul, led by Manya, had a below-average run, with the fan-favorite team ranking seventh with 94 points. The club had a bad run on Day 1 as the squad was in the bottom spot after six matches. The team bounced back on Day 2 but stumbled once again on the final day.

Rank-wise prize pool distribution for SPS BGMI Season 6 (Image via YouTube/ESL India)

Revenant XSpark, who won the BGIS and BMPS 2024, had a poor run in the Snapdragon Pro Series. The team, led by Shadow, faced challenges throughout this BGMI tournament, including the Grand Finals and Challenge Season. The team came 15th with 59 points.

Bot Army Esports faltered in the Finals and ended up in the bottom of the standings with 47 points. The squad had an impressive run in the Challenge Season.

