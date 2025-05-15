Spower returns to Team GodLike ahead of BMPS 2025

Spower has parted ways with Team Versatile to rejoin Team GodLike ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025, which starts on May 22. This announcement has surprised everyone, as the player had recently claimed the BGIS 2025 title under Team Versatile's banner. He was one of the standout performers at the event, having spent approximately six months with the team.

GodLike finished as the runner-up at BGIS 2025, delivering impressive performances but narrowly missing out on the trophy. Admino and Jonathan were named MVP and FMVP of the tournament, respectively.

With Spower’s addition, GodLike appears formidable on paper. Led by Punk, the team is determined to secure its first official BGMI title.

Team GodLike’s BGMI roster after Spower's addition

Here is Team GodLike’s BGMI roster after Spower's addition:

JONATHAN - Jonathan Jude Amaral ZGOD - Abhishek Choudhary ADMINO - Tanishk Singh SIMP - Kaushal Jaiswal Punkk - Ashutosh Singh Zap - Parth Parihar Spower - Rudra Banswani

GodLike officially announced Spower’s inclusion in its squad on May 14, 2025. The team now has a total of seven players, though it has yet to reveal its lineup for the upcoming BMPS.

On the same day, Spower announced the news on Instagram, writing:

"I’m no longer a part of Team Versatile, and what an incredible journey it’s been. The perfect squad, our synergy inside the game, and our bond outside of it was truly on another level. Thank you so much, Saumraj, Raiden, Troy , Aquanox, and Xypex. You guys are the best. keep being the best. Wishing you all the success ahead. Do wonders. Do well, Thank you so much".

Spower has played for many renowned organizations in his career, including Soul, Blind, MOGO, Carnival, and Versatile. In 2021, he was part of Team GodLike as a content creator. He later joined the team as a player in late 2023, though his tenure lasted only four months.

Team GodLike has been exceptional over the last year, securing third place in BMPS 2024, fifth in SPS Season 6, and second in BGIS 2025. Its primary goal now is to deliver strong performances in BMPS 2025 and claim the trophy.

