Team GodLike emerges as runner-up of BGIS 2025

Team Godlike has emerged as the runner-up of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025, collecting ₹37.2 lakh in prize money. Their star players, Admino and Jonathan, were the tournament's MVP and FMVP, respectively. The latter was also the Fan Favourite Player of the event.

The BGIS 2025 Grand Finals were held from April 25 to 27 at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata, featuring the tournament's top 16 teams. Team Versatile came out victorious in this fourth edition of the India Series and were ahead of Godlike by 17 points. The Saumaj-led lineup grabbed a huge cash prize of ₹69.6 lakh. Saumraj was crowned the best IGL of the tournament.

Team GodLike’s performances in BGIS 2025 Grand Finals

Team Versatile - 169 points GodLike Esports - 152 points Orangutan - 143 points Reckoning Esports - 132 points True Rippers - 118 points SOA Esports - 110 points Cincinnati Kids - 100 points Medal Esports - 98 points FS Esports - 97 points Bot Army - 92points 4EverxRedXRoss - 87 points Genesis Esports - 86 points Rivalry NRI - 78 points THWxNonx Esports - 74 points Team Soul - 72 points Hades H4K - 41 points

Team GodLike had a disappointing run in the initial two matches of the finals. The team bounced back in the third match and clinched a Chicken Dinner. Owing to their consistent performances, they topped the leaderboard with 67 points after Day 1.

GodLike had an average run on Day 2 but remained in the top spot with 105 points after 12 matches. The team had a poor run in the initial three matches of Day 3 but managed to perform well in the final three fixtures of the event.

Team GodLike finished second in the overall standings with 152 points and one Chicken Dinner. They scored 116 kills, the most by any team in the BGIS Grand Finals. Jonathan and Admino displayed amazing performances. The squad was the Fan Favourite Team of the tournament.

Orangutan Gaming finished third in BGIS 2025. Reckoning and True Rippers were fourth and fifth, respectively. Cincinnati Kids, who played well in the semifinals, finished seventh in the final. Popular club Team Soul struggled in the event and ended up in 15th position. Hades H4K came in the last spot with only 41 points.

