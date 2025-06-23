BMPS 2025 Grand Finals Delhi: All 16 qualified teams, dates, and venue announced

The BMPS 2025 Grand Finals will be played from July 4 to 6, 2025, in Delhi. All 16 qualified teams have been confirmed following the conclusion of the Semifinals. These finalists will compete against each other for more than ₹3 crores in prize money.

The top eight teams from Semifinals Week 1 and Semifinals Week 2 have qualified for the BMPS 2025 Grand Finals. Many popular clubs like Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, and Revenant XSPark have failed to qualify. However, several underdogs like Team Aryan, Gods Omen, and 2OP have made it to the ultimate stage.

Participating clubs in BMPS 2025 Grand Finals

Here are the 16 teams that will fight in the finals:

NONX Esports Team Aryan X TMG Genesis Esports Los Hermanos Esports Team Eggy Team Forever TWOB OnePlus k9 Gods Omen OnePlus Gods Reign iQOO 8Bit Team Insane Rising Inferno Esports 4TR Official 4Merical Esports 2OP Official

NONX surprised everyone with their performance in the Semifinals Week 1 as they claimed the first spot. The rising squad played aggressively throughout the stage and leapfrogged many experienced lineups to finish first.

Team Aryan also had a decent run in the Semifinals Week 1. The team was second in the stage after their stellar performances. Genesis Esports, led by BGMI pro Shadow, was impressive in the event. LHS and Team Eggy also performed well.

Owais-led Team Forever and Omega-led K9 bounced back after their disappointing performances in the BGIS 2025. Both teams showcased stellar performances during Semifinals Week 1 and grabbed their spots in the BMPS Finals.

Gods Omen, a rising lineup, came out on top in the Semifinals Week 2. The team won five out of their 16 matches played in the event. Gods Reign also did well in Week 2 and ranked second in the overall standings.

Team 8Bit, which signed Versatile’s former roster, was also impressive in the Semifinals Week 2. The Saumraj-led lineup was the winner of the BGIS 2025. Team Insane and Inferno bounced back and qualified for the BMPS Grand Finals.

4TR and 4Merical performed well in their last few matches and earned a spot in the finals. 2OP Official surprised viewers with their gameplay in the final game of the Semifinals Week 2 with a brilliant Chicken Dinner and secured their spot in the Grand Finals.

