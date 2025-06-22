Fan favourites GodLike and Team Soul eliminated from BMPS 2025

Fan favourites GodLike and Team Soul have been eliminated from BMPS 2025 after their disappointing performances in Semifinals Week 2. Neither club finished in the top eight of the overall standings. A total of 24 teams contested in this penultimate stage of the event for eight spots in the Grand Finals. The bottom 16 teams from the overall scoreboard were knocked out of the competition.

The top eight teams from Semifinals Weeks 1 and 2 have secured their spots in the Grand Finals, scheduled to be held from July 4 to July 6, 2025. The event features a prize pool of over ₹3 crore.

GodLike and Team Soul’s performances in BMPS 2025

Team GodLike had an average run in the tournament's first round. However, the Punk-led squad managed to qualify directly for Round 3. The side looked impressive in Round 3. During Semifinals Week 1, they missed their spot in the Grand Finals by a single point.

GodLike had a poor start to Semifinals Week 2, as the team grabbed only 15 points in their first four matches. They failed to improve on Days 2 and 3, collecting only 50 points in their 12 matches.

The team put on a better performance on Day 4 and won their first Chicken Dinner of Semifinals Week 2 in their 15th match. However, that was not enough to push them into the top eight of the overall standings. The squad collected 84 points in 16 matches.

Team Soul started the BMPS on a great note, as they performed brilliantly in the first round and directly qualified for Semifinals Week 1. The team failed to play as expected in both weeks of the semifinals and ended their campaign on a disappointing note.

The Manya-led brigade faltered in the Semifinals Week 2. They secured 15 points in their first four matches and added 26 points to their tally on Day 2. The squad failed to improve their play on Days 3 and 4, scoring only 65 points in their 16 matches.

Team Soul had signed LEGIT and Goblin ahead of the BMPS 2025. The club has been struggling in the BGMI scene for the past year. They also had a poor run in the previous edition of the Pro Series.

