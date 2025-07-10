Why did Carolina Royal Ravens get disqualified from Esports World Cup 2025?

The Esports World Cup 2025 has only just begun, but a controversy pertaining to it is already making headlines. Popular esports organization Carolina Royal Ravens has been disqualified from the EWC's Call of Duty Black Ops 6 tournament. This unexpected move has shocked fans, and many of them might be wondering about the exact reason behind it. Multiple sources have now confirmed that the club's removal was due to it having broken the roster-changing rules set by the Esports World Cup Foundation.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Carolina Royal Ravens situation.
Carolina Royal Ravens disqualified from Esports World Cup 2025 over roster rule violation
The Carolina Royal Ravens squad was officially disqualified from the Esports World Cup 2025 after failing to meet roster requirements. This issue began right after the Call of Duty League 2025, when TJHaLy and Gwinn left the team after their contracts expired. The expiry had happened before the Esports World Cup for Black Ops 6 was even announced, and the players soon signed with other teams. TJHaLy joined Vegas Falcons, while Gwinn moved to Cloud9 New York.
This left the Royal Ravens squad with only two players from their original roster when the Esports World Cup 2025 was announced, and they tried to sign three new players: Afro, FDot, and Cobra. However, the EWC only allows one roster change per team, which is why the Ravens got disqualified. If the squad did not sign multiple teammates, it would have been ineligible to participate in the event anyway, due to a lack of players. Thus, the team was unfortunately ineligible either way.
One of the players involved, Afro, publicly expressed his frustration, saying that the disqualification made no sense because no original players were dropped. The disqualification was further confirmed by Team Notorious, the team that loaned Afro and FDot to Ravens. Notorious pointed out that its full roster remains under contract and that it is ready to step in if needed.
As of now, no official replacement for the Royal Ravens has been confirmed for the Esports World Cup 2025. Most likely, it would be either FireFears or Royal Spartans, based on Pro Points.
