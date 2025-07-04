Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is now live, introducing new content, including bundles highlighted in the official blog post. Meanwhile, more Operator skins and their associated bundles have recently been leaked. These leaked images were shared by popular Call of Duty leaker @realityuk_, who even posted in-game screenshots, making the leaks appear highly credible.

This article covers all the leaked Operator skins expected to arrive in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, along with their bundle details and prices.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information provided should be taken with a grain of salt, as there is no official confirmation at the time of writing.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone (July 2025): All leaked bundles explored

Popular Call of Duty leaker @realityuk_ recently revealed several upcoming bundles, including the associated Operator skins and their in-game prices. Bundles have always piqued the community's interest, especially those with extraordinary designs, which tend to gain more popularity.

They offer players a way to stand out in lobbies and enjoy a satisfying visual experience through unique skins and cosmetics.

Here are all the bundles leaked by @realityuk_, along with their in-game prices.

Leaked bundles Expected Price Included Operator Skins Tracer Pack: American Dad! Roger 2800 CP Roger Ricky Spanish Looking Sexy Roger Tracer Pack: American Dad! Stan Smith 2400 CP Stan Smith Tracer Pack: Orbital Mastercraft 2400 CP High Altitude Caine Operator Skin Tracer Pack: Mesozoic Dawn 3000 CP Die-Ceratops Payne Operator Skin Tracer Pack: Tidal Crash 1600 CP H20 Stone Operator Skin Tracer Pack: Nihilist 2800 CP Paranoiac Niran Operator Skin Tracer Pack: Slaymation 2400 CP Stop Motion Nazir Operator Skin Tracer Pack: Kyun Desu 1800 CP Nikoniko Alvarez Operator Skin

These are all the bundles that have been leaked so far, and they may appear in the in-game store as the season progresses. So, keep checking the store page and grab the one that catches your eye.

The Tracer Pack: Mesozoic Dawn and the Tracer Pack: Orbital Mastercraft stand out to me as two of the best. The former features an Operator skin with a face resembling a Styracosaurus dinosaur, giving it a cool and unique design, while the latter has a futuristic spacesuit design that’s equally eye-catching. Both are Mastercraft bundles, so if they arrive in the store, expect them to come with unique animations as well.

Also read: All bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded: Everything we know

All revealed bundles in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

A few bundles have already been revealed in the official content drop blog, and some have even made their way to the in-game store. These include:

Tracer Pack: Beavis and Butt-Head (Expected price: 2800 CP)

Tracer Pack: Street Jockey Mastercraft (In-game price: 2400 CP)

Tracer Pack: Offworld Sovereign Reactive Ultra Skin (Expected price: 3000 CP)

Tracer Pack: Mechanized Leadership (In-game price: 2800 CP)

Tracer Pack: Seaborne Mastercraft Ultra Skin (Expected price: 3000 CP)

Also read: Call of Duty x American Dad crossover is rumored to happen in Warzone and Black Ops 6

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More