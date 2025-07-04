All upcoming leaked bundles for Black Ops 6 and Warzone (July 2025)

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 04, 2025 20:27 GMT
Exploring all leaked bundles for Warzone (July 2025)
Exploring all leaked bundles for Black Ops 6 and Warzone (July 2025) (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is now live, introducing new content, including bundles highlighted in the official blog post. Meanwhile, more Operator skins and their associated bundles have recently been leaked. These leaked images were shared by popular Call of Duty leaker @realityuk_, who even posted in-game screenshots, making the leaks appear highly credible.

This article covers all the leaked Operator skins expected to arrive in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, along with their bundle details and prices.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information provided should be taken with a grain of salt, as there is no official confirmation at the time of writing.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone (July 2025): All leaked bundles explored

Popular Call of Duty leaker @realityuk_ recently revealed several upcoming bundles, including the associated Operator skins and their in-game prices. Bundles have always piqued the community's interest, especially those with extraordinary designs, which tend to gain more popularity.

They offer players a way to stand out in lobbies and enjoy a satisfying visual experience through unique skins and cosmetics.

Here are all the bundles leaked by @realityuk_, along with their in-game prices.

Leaked bundlesExpected PriceIncluded Operator Skins
Tracer Pack: American Dad! Roger2800 CP
Roger
Ricky Spanish
Looking Sexy Roger
Tracer Pack: American Dad! Stan Smith2400 CPStan Smith
Tracer Pack: Orbital Mastercraft2400 CPHigh Altitude Caine Operator Skin
Tracer Pack: Mesozoic Dawn3000 CPDie-Ceratops Payne Operator Skin
Tracer Pack: Tidal Crash1600 CPH20 Stone Operator Skin
Tracer Pack: Nihilist2800 CPParanoiac Niran Operator Skin
Tracer Pack: Slaymation2400 CPStop Motion Nazir Operator Skin
Tracer Pack: Kyun Desu1800 CPNikoniko Alvarez Operator Skin
These are all the bundles that have been leaked so far, and they may appear in the in-game store as the season progresses. So, keep checking the store page and grab the one that catches your eye.

The Tracer Pack: Mesozoic Dawn and the Tracer Pack: Orbital Mastercraft stand out to me as two of the best. The former features an Operator skin with a face resembling a Styracosaurus dinosaur, giving it a cool and unique design, while the latter has a futuristic spacesuit design that’s equally eye-catching. Both are Mastercraft bundles, so if they arrive in the store, expect them to come with unique animations as well.

All revealed bundles in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

A few bundles have already been revealed in the official content drop blog, and some have even made their way to the in-game store. These include:

  • Tracer Pack: Beavis and Butt-Head (Expected price: 2800 CP)
  • Tracer Pack: Street Jockey Mastercraft (In-game price: 2400 CP)
  • Tracer Pack: Offworld Sovereign Reactive Ultra Skin (Expected price: 3000 CP)
  • Tracer Pack: Mechanized Leadership (In-game price: 2800 CP)
  • Tracer Pack: Seaborne Mastercraft Ultra Skin (Expected price: 3000 CP)
