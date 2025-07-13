"My right arm is a lot stronger": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1103 (Monday, July 14, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 14, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are intricately linked to the champions present in League of Legends. To effectively solve these puzzles, players must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.
The Quote puzzle in the 1103rd edition of LoLdle is:
"My right arm is a lot stronger than my left arm!"
Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1103rd edition (July 14, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 14, 2025, are:
- Classic: Mordekaiser
- Quote: Tryndamere
- Ability: Twisted Fate; Bonus: R (Destiny)
- Emoji: Xerath
- Splash Art: Corki; Bonus: Arcade Corki
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 14, 2025, is Mordekaiser. The clue associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Tryndamere, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is connected to Twisted Fate's R ability, referred to as "Destiny." The Emoji puzzle relates to Xerath, and the corresponding Splash Art features Corki's Arcade skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1102 (July 13): Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan
- LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
- LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
- LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
- LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
- LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
- LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
- LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
The answers to the 1104th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 15, 2025.
