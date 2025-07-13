"My right arm is a lot stronger": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1103 (Monday, July 14, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 14, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are intricately linked to the champions present in League of Legends. To effectively solve these puzzles, players must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.

The Quote puzzle in the 1103rd edition of LoLdle is:

"My right arm is a lot stronger than my left arm!"

Mordekaiser, Tryndamere, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1103rd edition (July 14, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 14, 2025, are:

Classic : Mordekaiser

: Mordekaiser Quote : Tryndamere

: Tryndamere Ability : Twisted Fate; Bonus : R (Destiny)

: Twisted Fate; : R (Destiny) Emoji : Xerath

: Xerath Splash Art: Corki; Bonus: Arcade Corki

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 14, 2025, is Mordekaiser. The clue associated with the Quote puzzle pertains to Tryndamere, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is connected to Twisted Fate's R ability, referred to as "Destiny." The Emoji puzzle relates to Xerath, and the corresponding Splash Art features Corki's Arcade skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1102 (July 13) : Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan

: Corki, Nocturne, Malzahar, Syndra, Rakan LoLdle 1101 (July 12) : Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath

: Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath LoLdle 1100 (July 11) : Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone

: Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone LoLdle 1099 (July 10) : Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra

: Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 1098 (July 9) : Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn

: Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn LoLdle 1097 (July 8) : Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain

: Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain LoLdle 1096 (July 7) : Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank

: Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank LoLdle 1095 (July 6) : Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona

: Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona LoLdle 1094 (July 5) : Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel

: Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel LoLdle 1093 (July 4) : Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri

: Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante

The answers to the 1104th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 15, 2025.

