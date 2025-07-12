"Darkness...": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1102 (Sunday, July 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 13, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented today are intricately connected to the champions featured in League of Legends. To successfully navigate these puzzles, players must have an in-depth understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant details.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1102nd edition of LoLdle is:

"Darkness..."

Corki, Nocturne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1102nd edition (July 13, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 13, 2025, are:

Classic : Corki

: Corki Quote : Nocturne

: Nocturne Ability : Malzahar; Bonus : Passive (Void Shift)

: Malzahar; : Passive (Void Shift) Emoji : Syndra

: Syndra Splash Art: Rakan; Bonus: iG Rakan

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 13, 2025, is Corki. The hint related to the Quote puzzle refers to Nocturne, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Malzahar's Passive ability, known as "Void Shift." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Syndra, and the associated Splash Art showcases Rakan's iG skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1101 (July 12) : Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath

: Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath LoLdle 1100 (July 11) : Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone

: Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone LoLdle 1099 (July 10) : Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra

: Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 1098 (July 9) : Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn

: Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn LoLdle 1097 (July 8) : Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain

: Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain LoLdle 1096 (July 7) : Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank

: Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank LoLdle 1095 (July 6) : Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona

: Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona LoLdle 1094 (July 5) : Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel

: Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel LoLdle 1093 (July 4) : Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri

: Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri LoLdle 1092 (July 3) : Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante

: Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante LoLdle 1091 (July 2) : Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana

: Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego

Ad

The answers to the 1103rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 14, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.