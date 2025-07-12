"Darkness...": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1102 (Sunday, July 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 13, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented today are intricately connected to the champions featured in League of Legends. To successfully navigate these puzzles, players must have an in-depth understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant details.
The Quote puzzle in the 1102nd edition of LoLdle is:
"Darkness..."
Corki, Nocturne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1102nd edition (July 13, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 13, 2025, are:
- Classic: Corki
- Quote: Nocturne
- Ability: Malzahar; Bonus: Passive (Void Shift)
- Emoji: Syndra
- Splash Art: Rakan; Bonus: iG Rakan
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 13, 2025, is Corki. The hint related to the Quote puzzle refers to Nocturne, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Malzahar's Passive ability, known as "Void Shift." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Syndra, and the associated Splash Art showcases Rakan's iG skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1101 (July 12): Zeri, Senna, Urgot, Miss Fortune, Cho'Gath
- LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
- LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
- LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
- LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
- LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
- LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
- LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
- LoLdle 1091 (July 2): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
- LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego
The answers to the 1103rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 14, 2025.
