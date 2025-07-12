T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends MSI 2025 Grand Final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2025 has reached its closing stage, as T1 will face Gen.G in the Grand Final on July 12, 2025. The stakes are extremely high, as winning the international trophy not only rewards the champion with $500,000 in prize money but also solidifies a direct qualification to the LoL Worlds 2025 event.

Here are more details regarding both teams' recent performances ahead of their League of Legends MSI 2025 Grand Final on July 12, 2025.

T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends MSI 2025 Grand Final: Who will win the trophy?

T1 once again reached an international LoL esports event's Grand Final after dismantling Anyone's Legend with a 3-2 scoreline. While the series was competitive, the LCK second seed asserted dominance in game number five to put the final nail in LPL's coffin.

Oner, the Jungler for T1, delivered a monumental performance with picks such as Lee Sin, Lillia, and Skarner. However, the Botlane duo of Gumayusi and Keria was also impactful and consistent throughout the series.

Notably, Gumayusi has now reached a 642 kill count in all LoL esports international events. He is now only behind Faker (1006) and Caps (684). He and T1 previously lost to Gen.G in the MSI Upper Bracket Final and are now looking to avenge their defeat and win the trophy.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.13 notes (MSI 2025 patch)

Meanwhile, Gen.G is a team that trusts in a methodical play style. It outplays the opponent through macro rotations and adjustments, gradually increasing the Gold lead. Furthermore, all five players are extremely talented so that they can single-handedly turn a game around.

The coaching staff for Gen.G has also proven to be very effective. Their champion picks and the ability to nullify the opponent's strong aspects are prominent. With legendary players like Chovy, Canyon, and Ruler on the team, Gen.G can be considered the favorite in the MSI Grand Final.

However, T1 and its players have performed admirably in clutch moments. Although the team lost to Gen.G previously in a hard-fought battle, T1 should be able to bounce back and showcase impressive team fights to win the MSI trophy once again after eight years.

Prediction: T1 3 - 1 Gen.G

T1 vs Gen.G: Head-to-head

These two teams faced each other 41 times in the past across major LoL esports tournaments. T1 has won 19 times, while Gen.G prevailed 22 times.

Also read: League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Previous results

T1 won its previous series 3-2 against Anyone's Legend in the MSI 2025 Lower Bracket Final.

On the other hand, Gen.G won its previous series 3-2 against T1 in the MSI Upper Bracket Final.

Rosters

T1

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker (MSI Winner 2016, 2017)

: Faker (MSI Winner 2016, 2017) ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Gen.G

Top : Kiin (MSI Winner 2024)

: Kiin (MSI Winner 2024) Jungle : Canyon (MSI Winner 2024)

: Canyon (MSI Winner 2024) Mid : Chovy (MSI Winner 2024)

: Chovy (MSI Winner 2024) ADC : Ruler (MSI Winner 2023)

: Ruler (MSI Winner 2023) Support: Duro

How to watch T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends MSI 2025 Grand Final

Here are the scheduled starting times of the T1 vs Gen.G series:

PT : July 12, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 12, 2025, at 5 pm CET : July 13, 2025, at 2 am

: July 13, 2025, at 2 am IST : July 13, 2025, at 5:30 am

: July 13, 2025, at 5:30 am Beijing CST : July 13, 2025, at 8 am

: July 13, 2025, at 8 am KST: July 13, 2025, at 9 am

Furthermore, a pre-match event will take place during the live broadcast. Fans can watch the event live by tuning into the official live stream an hour beforehand.

To watch the MSI 2025 Grand Final live, visit the following websites:

