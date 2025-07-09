T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends MSI 2025 Upper Bracket Final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Upper Bracket Final of the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage will feature T1 vs Gen.G on July 9, 2025. This battle between the LCK teams will be conducted using the LoL patch 25.13, and in a best-of-five, Fearless Draft format. The winner of this series will book its spot at the MSI 2025 Grand Final. On the other hand, the losing team will fall to the lower bracket and face the victor of the Bilibili Gaming vs Anyone's Legend series.

Here are more details regarding T1 and Gen.G's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends MSI Bracket Stage showdown on July 9, 2025.

T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Who will reach the Grand Final?

T1 is having an exceptional MSI 2025 event, with two consecutive victories against CFO and BLG. While the first series was won after a difficult battle (3-2 against CFO), the team went on to obliterate BLG in the subsequent series with a 3-0 scoreline.

All five T1 players are in great form and showcasing their deep champion pool and versatility on the Summoner's Rift. With Doran's ability to play both tank and carry champions, and his incredible synergy with the Jungler Oner, the team look the sharpest in 2025 so far.

However, the most consistent factor, and possibly the primary reason T1 is succeeding in this MSI, is its Botlane duo of Gumayusi and Keria. They have outclassed both CFO and BLG's Botlane, and were the prominent factors in winning mid-to-late game team fights.

Meanwhile, Gen.G, the LCK's first seed, is currently on a 21-game winning streak following its MSI Upper Bracket victory over Anyone's Legend. With four previous MSI winners on the roster, the experience and clutch factors are game changers.

The strongest aspect of Gen.G is its Mid-Jungle duo of Chovy and Canyon. They are individually so strong, and can easily outplay the opponent team with macro adjustments and great decision-making. The Toplaner, Kiin, is also very consistent, and he has had a significant impact on Gen.G's recent success.

Prediction: T1 3 - 1 Gen.G

T1 vs Gen.G: Head-to-head

These two teams faced each other 40 times in the past across major LoL esports tournaments. T1 has won 19 times, while Gen.G prevailed 21 times.

Previous results

T1 won its previous series 3-0 against Bilibili Gaming in the MSI 2025 Upper Bracket Semifinal.

On the other hand, Gen.G won its previous series 3-2 against Anyone's Legend in the same stage.

Rosters

T1

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker (MSI Winner 2016, 2017)

: Faker (MSI Winner 2016, 2017) ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Gen.G

Top : Kiin (MSI Winner 2024)

: Kiin (MSI Winner 2024) Jungle : Canyon (MSI Winner 2024)

: Canyon (MSI Winner 2024) Mid : Chovy (MSI Winner 2024)

: Chovy (MSI Winner 2024) ADC : Ruler (MSI Winner 2023)

: Ruler (MSI Winner 2023) Support: Duro

How to watch T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Here are the scheduled starting times of the T1 vs Gen.G series:

PT : July 9, 2025, at 5 pm

: July 9, 2025, at 5 pm CET : July 10, 2025, at 2 am

: July 10, 2025, at 2 am IST : July 10, 2025, at 5:30 am

: July 10, 2025, at 5:30 am Beijing CST : July 10, 2025, at 8 am

: July 10, 2025, at 8 am KST: July 10, 2025, at 9 am

To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

