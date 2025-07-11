"Lucian thought I was lost": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1101 (Saturday, July 12, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 12, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are closely linked to the champions within League of Legends. To effectively solve these puzzles, players must possess a profound knowledge of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.
The Quote puzzle in the 1101st edition of LoLdle is:
"Lucian thought I was lost… but I was only changed."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Zeri, Senna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1101st edition (July 12, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 12, 2025, are:
- Classic: Zeri
- Quote: Senna
- Ability: Urgot; Bonus: W (Purge)
- Emoji: Miss Fortune
- Splash Art: Cho'Gath; Bonus: Loch Ness Cho'Gath
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 12, 2025, is Zeri. The clue concerning the Quote puzzle pertains to Senna, a champion often chosen for the ADC role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is connected to Urgot's W ability, referred to as "Purge". The Emoji puzzle relates to Miss Fortune, and the corresponding Splash Art features Cho'Gath's Loch Ness skin.
Also read: LoL MSI 2025 Bracket Stage
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1100 (July 11): Twitch, Vex, Vi, Nunu & Willump, Yone
- LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
- LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
- LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
- LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
- LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
- LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
- LoLdle 1091 (July 2): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
- LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego
The answers to the 1102nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 13, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- League of Legends patch 25.13 notes: The MSI 2025 patch
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.