"Welcome to Sad Town": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1100 (Friday, July 11, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 11, 2025 00:15 GMT
Spirit Blossom Yone in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Spirit Blossom Yone in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for July 11, 2025, are now available. The challenges featured today are intricately associated with the champions of League of Legends. To successfully resolve these puzzles, participants must have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other pertinent details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1100th edition of LoLdle is:

"Welcome to Sad Town. Population: Me. Everyone else get out."

Twitch, Vex, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1100th edition (July 11, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 11, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Twitch
  • Quote: Vex
  • Ability: Vi; Bonus: W (Denting Blows)
  • Emoji: Nunu & Willump
  • Splash Art: Yone; Bonus: Spirit Blossom Yone

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 11, 2025, is Twitch. The hint about the Quote puzzle relates to Vex, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Vi's W ability, known as Denting Blows. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Nunu & Willump, and the associated Splash Art showcases Yone's Spirit Blossom skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
  • LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
  • LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
  • LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
  • LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
  • LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
  • LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
  • LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
  • LoLdle 1091 (July 2): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
  • LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego
  • LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
The answers to the 1101st edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 12, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

