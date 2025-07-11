"Welcome to Sad Town": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1100 (Friday, July 11, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 11, 2025, are now available. The challenges featured today are intricately associated with the champions of League of Legends. To successfully resolve these puzzles, participants must have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other pertinent details.
The Quote puzzle in the 1100th edition of LoLdle is:
"Welcome to Sad Town. Population: Me. Everyone else get out."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Twitch, Vex, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1100th edition (July 11, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 11, 2025, are:
- Classic: Twitch
- Quote: Vex
- Ability: Vi; Bonus: W (Denting Blows)
- Emoji: Nunu & Willump
- Splash Art: Yone; Bonus: Spirit Blossom Yone
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 11, 2025, is Twitch. The hint about the Quote puzzle relates to Vex, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Vi's W ability, known as Denting Blows. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Nunu & Willump, and the associated Splash Art showcases Yone's Spirit Blossom skin.
Also read: LoL MSI 2025 Bracket Stage
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1099 (July 10): Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra
- LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
- LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
- LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
- LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
- LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
- LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
- LoLdle 1091 (July 2): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
- LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego
- LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
The answers to the 1101st edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 12, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- League of Legends patch 25.13 notes: The MSI 2025 patch
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.