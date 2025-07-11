"Welcome to Sad Town": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1100 (Friday, July 11, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 11, 2025, are now available. The challenges featured today are intricately associated with the champions of League of Legends. To successfully resolve these puzzles, participants must have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other pertinent details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1100th edition of LoLdle is:

"Welcome to Sad Town. Population: Me. Everyone else get out."

Twitch, Vex, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1100th edition (July 11, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 11, 2025, are:

Classic : Twitch

: Twitch Quote : Vex

: Vex Ability : Vi; Bonus : W (Denting Blows)

: Vi; : W (Denting Blows) Emoji : Nunu & Willump

: Nunu & Willump Splash Art: Yone; Bonus: Spirit Blossom Yone

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 11, 2025, is Twitch. The hint about the Quote puzzle relates to Vex, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is linked to Vi's W ability, known as Denting Blows. The Emoji puzzle pertains to Nunu & Willump, and the associated Splash Art showcases Yone's Spirit Blossom skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1099 (July 10) : Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra

: Master Yi, Bel'Veth, Lillia, Fiora, Lissandra LoLdle 1098 (July 9) : Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn

: Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn LoLdle 1097 (July 8) : Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain

: Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain LoLdle 1096 (July 7) : Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank

: Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank LoLdle 1095 (July 6) : Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona

: Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona LoLdle 1094 (July 5) : Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel

: Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel LoLdle 1093 (July 4) : Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri

: Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri LoLdle 1092 (July 3) : Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante

: Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante LoLdle 1091 (July 2) : Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana

: Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana LoLdle 1090 (July 1) : Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego

: Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn

The answers to the 1101st edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 12, 2025.

