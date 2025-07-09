"'Empress' is more than a title": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1099 (Thursday, July 10, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 10, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented today are closely linked to the champions from League of Legends. To effectively resolve the puzzles, players must possess in-depth knowledge of the characters’ lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.
The Quote puzzle in the 1099th edition of LoLdle is:
"'Empress' is more than a title."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Master Yi, Bel'Veth, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1099th edition (July 10, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 10, 2025, are:
- Classic: Master Yi
- Quote: Bel'Veth
- Ability: Lillia; Bonus: Passive (Dream-Laden Bough)
- Emoji: Fiora
- Splash Art: Lissandra; Bonus: Coven Lissandra
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 10, 2025, is Master Yi. The clue about the Quote puzzle is associated with Bel'Veth, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is connected to Lillia's Passive ability, referred to as "Dream-Laden Bough." The Emoji puzzle relates to Fiora, while the corresponding Splash Art features Lissandra's Coven skin.
Also read: LoL MSI 2025 Bracket Stage
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1098 (July 9): Karthus, Kog'Maw, Ambessa, Aphelios, Caitlyn
- LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
- LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
- LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
- LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
- LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
- LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
- LoLdle 1091 (July 2): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
- LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego
- LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
The answers to the 1100th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 11, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- League of Legends patch 25.13 notes: The MSI 2025 patch
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.