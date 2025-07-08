"Mmm… FOOD!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1098 (Wednesday, July 9, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 9, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are intricately associated with the champions from League of Legends. To successfully resolve these puzzles, players must possess a comprehensive understanding of the characters’ lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant details.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1098th edition of LoLdle is:

"Mmm… FOOD!"

Karthus, Kog'Maw, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1098th edition (July 9, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 9, 2025, are:

Classic : Karthus

: Karthus Quote : Kog'Maw

: Kog'Maw Ability : Ambessa; Bonus : W (Repudiation)

: Ambessa; : W (Repudiation) Emoji : Aphelios

: Aphelios Splash Art: Caitlyn; Bonus: Headhunter Caitlyn

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 9, 2025, is Karthus. The clue for the Quote puzzle relates to Kog'Maw, a champion frequently selected for the ADC position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Ambessa's W ability, known as "Repudiation." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Aphelios, and the associated Splash Art showcases Caitlyn's Headhunter skin.

Ad

Also read: LoL MSI 2025 Bracket Stage

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1097 (July 8) : Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain

: Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain LoLdle 1096 (July 7) : Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank

: Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank LoLdle 1095 (July 6) : Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona

: Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona LoLdle 1094 (July 5) : Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel

: Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel LoLdle 1093 (July 4) : Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri

: Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri LoLdle 1092 (July 3) : Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante

: Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante LoLdle 1091 (July 2) : Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana

: Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana LoLdle 1090 (July 1) : Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego

: Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego LoLdle 1089 (June 30) : Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn

: Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn LoLdle 1088 (June 29) : Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor

: Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor LoLdle 1087 (June 28) : Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank

: Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven

Ad

The answers to the 1099th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 10, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.