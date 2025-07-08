"Mmm… FOOD!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1098 (Wednesday, July 9, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 9, 2025, are now available. Today's challenges are intricately associated with the champions from League of Legends. To successfully resolve these puzzles, players must possess a comprehensive understanding of the characters’ lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant details.
The Quote puzzle in the 1098th edition of LoLdle is:
"Mmm… FOOD!"
Karthus, Kog'Maw, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1098th edition (July 9, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 9, 2025, are:
- Classic: Karthus
- Quote: Kog'Maw
- Ability: Ambessa; Bonus: W (Repudiation)
- Emoji: Aphelios
- Splash Art: Caitlyn; Bonus: Headhunter Caitlyn
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 9, 2025, is Karthus. The clue for the Quote puzzle relates to Kog'Maw, a champion frequently selected for the ADC position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Ambessa's W ability, known as "Repudiation." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Aphelios, and the associated Splash Art showcases Caitlyn's Headhunter skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1097 (July 8): Rengar, Karma, Bard, Karthus, Swain
- LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
- LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
- LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
- LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
- LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
- LoLdle 1091 (July 2): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
- LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego
- LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
- LoLdle 1088 (June 29): Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor
- LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
The answers to the 1099th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 10, 2025.
