  • "To conquer one’s self is to conquer all": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1097 (Tuesday, July 8, 2025)

"To conquer one’s self is to conquer all": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1097 (Tuesday, July 8, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 07, 2025 22:00 GMT
Hextech Swain in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Hextech Swain in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for July 8, 2025, are now available. Each of these challenges is intricately linked to the champions from League of Legends. To effectively solve these puzzles, players must possess a thorough understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other pertinent information.

The Quote puzzle in the 1097th edition of LoLdle is:

"To conquer one’s self is to conquer all."

Rengar, Karma, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1097th edition (July 8, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 8, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Rengar
  • Quote: Karma
  • Ability: Bard; Bonus: E (Magical Journey)
  • Emoji: Karthus
  • Splash Art: Swain; Bonus: Hextech Swain

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 8, 2025, is Rengar. In the Quote puzzle, the hint pertains to Karma, a champion commonly chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Bard's E ability, referred to as "Magical Journey." The Emoji puzzle is related to Karthus, while the corresponding Splash Art features Swain's Hextech skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1096 (July 7): Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank
  • LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
  • LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
  • LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
  • LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
  • LoLdle 1091 (July 2): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
  • LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego
  • LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
  • LoLdle 1088 (June 29): Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor
  • LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
  • LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
The answers to the 1098th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 9, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

