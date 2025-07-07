"To conquer one’s self is to conquer all": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1097 (Tuesday, July 8, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 8, 2025, are now available. Each of these challenges is intricately linked to the champions from League of Legends. To effectively solve these puzzles, players must possess a thorough understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other pertinent information.

The Quote puzzle in the 1097th edition of LoLdle is:

"To conquer one’s self is to conquer all."

Rengar, Karma, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1097th edition (July 8, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 8, 2025, are:

Classic : Rengar

: Rengar Quote : Karma

: Karma Ability : Bard; Bonus : E (Magical Journey)

: Bard; : E (Magical Journey) Emoji : Karthus

: Karthus Splash Art: Swain; Bonus: Hextech Swain

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 8, 2025, is Rengar. In the Quote puzzle, the hint pertains to Karma, a champion commonly chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Bard's E ability, referred to as "Magical Journey." The Emoji puzzle is related to Karthus, while the corresponding Splash Art features Swain's Hextech skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1096 (July 7) : Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank

: Garen, Ornn, Xerath, Tahm Kench, Gangplank LoLdle 1095 (July 6) : Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona

: Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona LoLdle 1094 (July 5) : Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel

: Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel LoLdle 1093 (July 4) : Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri

: Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri LoLdle 1092 (July 3) : Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante

: Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante LoLdle 1091 (July 2) : Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana

: Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana LoLdle 1090 (July 1) : Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego

: Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego LoLdle 1089 (June 30) : Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn

: Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn LoLdle 1088 (June 29) : Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor

: Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor LoLdle 1087 (June 28) : Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank

: Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven

The answers to the 1098th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 9, 2025.

